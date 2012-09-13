NEW YORK, Sept 13 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures extended losses early on Thursday despite a government
report showing a weekly inventory build in line with market
expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gas
inventories rose last week by 27 billion cubic feet to 3.429
trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had
expected a 28-bcf gain.
At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 10.3 cents, or 3.4
percent, at an intraday low of $2.96 per million British thermal
units.
Prior to the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading in the $3.02 area.
(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)
