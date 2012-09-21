* High nuclear plant outages seen boosting near-term demand * Milder autumn weather on tap for consuming regions * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas-drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. natural gas futures edged up early on Friday, extending gains for a second straight day amid a high number of nuclear power plant outages ahead of the weekend. Most traders said the market had become slightly oversold, after sliding about 10 percent in the five sessions through Wednesday. But most agree prices will have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at which gas tends to lose market share over coal for power generation. As of 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), front-month October natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fetched $2.828 per mmBtu, up 3.1 cents, or about 1 percent. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest level since last December. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for below-normal temperatures for about the eastern third of the nation, above-normal readings in much of the western half, and a large swath of normal readings across much of the mid-Continent. On the nuclear front, outages on Friday totaled 17,700 megawatts, or 18 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 15,400 MW out on Thursday, 10,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 13,800 MW. STOCKS HIGH DESPITE LIGHTER-THAN-NORMAL BUILDS The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday said domestic gas inventories rose last week by 67 billion cubic feet to 3.496 trillion cubic feet. Most traders viewed the build as neutral, noting it was above Reuters poll estimates for a 64-bcf gain, but below last year's gain of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 73 bcf. Storage now stands 320 bcf, or 10 percent, above the same week in 2011 and 278 bcf, or 9 percent, above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Record heat this summer has kept weekly storage builds below the seasonal norm in 20 of the last 21 weeks and helped trim a huge storage surplus to last year from its late-March peak near 900 bcf. But stocks are still at record highs for this time of year and hovering at a level not normally reached until the second week of October. The surplus offers a huge cushion that can help offset any spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. Traders said autumn injections are poised to pick up as weather loads fade, with early injection estimates for next week's report ranging from 72 bcf to 83 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 104 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 76 bcf. Concerns remain that the inventory overhang will pressure prices this autumn if storage caverns fill to near capacity and back more natural gas into a well-supplied market. RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report to be released later on Friday. Drilling for natural gas has been in a nearly steady decline for the last 11 months, with the gas-directed rig count falling to a 13-year low of 448 last week, but so far output shows few signs of slowing. While pure gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) (Editing by Dale Hudson) (eileen.houlihan@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @eileenreuters; +1 646 223-6074; Reuters Messaging: eileen.houlihan.reuters.com@reuters.net)