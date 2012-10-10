* Chilly near-term weather, nuclear outages lend support
* Mild outlook for next week keeps buyers cautious
* Record production, storage also limit upside
* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday
(Releads, adds analyst quote, technical data, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Oct 10 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended higher on Wednesday for a third straight day, with
chilly U.S. weather this week stirring demand, but milder
Northeast and Midwest weather forecasts for next week helped
limit the upside.
The front-month contract, which posted a 2012 high of $3.546
per million British thermal units early last week, has climbed
22 percent in a little over two weeks as traders anticipated a
pickup in demand this week from the season's first cold snap.
But despite recent gains, most fundamental traders remain
skeptical of the upside. Inventories are at record highs for
this time of year, production is at or near an all-time peak and
milder temperatures are expected to soon slow overall demand.
"I think we're seeing a lot of defensive buying (or hedging)
by end users before winter, and there's been a lot of fresh
buying from speculators, but we're looking for a pullback,"
Gelber & Associates analyst Aaron Calder said, adding he
expected milder weather to pressure prices.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 0.8 cent at $3.475 after trading between
$3.431 and $3.514. Spring and summer months fell slightly.
Government data last week showed that speculative traders
sharply increased their net long positions. It was their first
gain in net length in 10 weeks.
Technical traders said the market seemed stuck in a range,
with upside momentum stalling. They noted gains this week have
been modest, with the front contract unable to break last week's
to a new 2012 high and rising just 2.3 percent.
Nuclear plant outages have lent some support to prices. The
roughly 20,000 megawatts of nuclear generation offline for
maintenance this week have added about 600 million cubic feet,
or nearly 1 percent, to daily gas demand, according to data from
Thomson Reuters Analytics.
But concerns have been growing that, if gas prices move much
higher, producers could opt to hook up wells that have been
drilled but are not flowing because gas prices below $3 were
unattractive.
Competition from low-priced coal may also be weighing on
sentiment. As gas prices push well above $3, they become less
competitive with coal and could prompt some utilities that were
burning cheaper gas for power generation to switch back.
Most analysts agree gas prices need to be well below $3 this
autumn to maintain switching demand. Loss of that demand, which
helped prop up gas prices all summer, could force more gas into
already-packed inventories.
STORAGE BUILDS PICK UP
Traders and analysts were waiting for the next U.S. Energy
Information Administration storage report on Thursday, with most
expecting stocks to have gained 80 billion cubic feet last week,
according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.
Stocks rose an adjusted 108 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 84 bcf.
EIA data last week showed that domestic gas inventories for
the week ended Sept. 28 climbed to 3.653 trillion cubic feet,
still a record high for that time of year.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
At 86 percent full, storage is hovering at a level not
normally reached until the last week of October and offers a
huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or supply disruptions from storms.
Inventories are still expected to end the stock-building
season above last year's all-time peak of 3.852 tcf.
HIGH PRODUCTION
Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline
for the last year, with the gas-directed rig count down some 53
percent since last October and posting a 13-year low just two
weeks ago.
But so far, production has shown few, if any, signs of
slowing.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at
current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and
shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.
In its October short-term energy outlook on Wednesday, EIA
still expects marketed natural gas production in 2012 to be up
about 4 percent from 2011's record levels, with a smaller 0.5
percent gain predicted in 2013.
On the demand side, the agency expects total consumption to
climb 4.7 percent this year but slip 0.2 percent in 2013 as
expected declines in electric power use offset increases from
residential, commercial and industrial users.
(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jim Marshall
and Leslie Gevirtz)