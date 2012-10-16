* Front month remains below last week's 2012 high * Milder weather on tap for much of the country * Nuclear power plant outages remain strong * Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday (Recasts, updates prices to settlement) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 1 percent on Tuesday, extending losses to nearly 5 percent in the last two sessions, with milder weather forecast for much of the country and profit-taking cited for the back to back decline. "The natural gas market was hit with an expected round of profit taking selling," said Energy Management Institute analyst Dominick Chirichella. But he and others noted the technical picture was still positive and the "considerable amount of nuclear plants down for maintenance" was also helping the fundamental front. The front-month contract rose more than 6 percent last week before giving back nearly 4 percent on Monday. Numerous nuclear plant outages should help limit the downside, but many traders remain concerned that gas priced well above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose market share to coal for power generation. Front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.9 cents, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $3.437 per mmBtu. The contract rose as high as $3.638 on Friday, its loftiest mark since early December. Other nearby months ended only slightly lower, however, with the December contract down 0.7 cent at $3.767 and winter months barely changed. In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana lost 8 cents on average to $3.27, with late deals done at a 19-cent discount to the front month, easing from deals done late Monday at an 11-cent discount. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 was down 4 cents at $3.44, while Chicago gas NG-CHGC was 10 cents lower on the day at $3.38. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal temperatures for much of the eastern half of the nation and mostly normal readings in the West. On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 24,600 megawatts, or 24 percent of U.S. capacity, up slightly from 24,500 MW out on Monday, 20,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 22,200 MW. INVENTORIES STILL HIGH Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that domestic gas inventories rose the prior week by 72 billion cubic feet to 3.725 trillion cubic feet. Storage stands nearly 7 percent above last year's levels and nearly 8 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Inventories are at record highs for this time of year and are likely to end the stock-building season above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf. Storage, now at 88 percent full, is at a level that exceeds the average peak for the year of about 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Without some unseasonably cold weather this month, stocks are likely to grow for four or five more weeks. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report vary widely from 28 bcf to 68 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 106 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 71 bcf. HIGH PRODUCTION BUT RIG COUNT, DRILLING LOWER Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count slid by 15 last week to a 13-year low of 422. The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last October. Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline for the last year, but so far production has shown no significant sign of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. (Editing by Dale Hudson, Theodore d'Afflisio and Marguerita Choy)