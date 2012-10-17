* Front month still below last week's 2012 high * Milder weather on tap for much of the country * Nuclear power plant outages remain strong * Coming up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Wednesday, reversing two straight losses that came amid mild weather and profit-taking after the front month hit a 2012 high last week. The nearby contract rose more than 6 percent last week to its highest level of the year before giving back nearly 5 percent over the past two days. But strong nuclear plant outages and concerns over gas priced above $3 per million British thermal units remaining competitive with coal for power generation kept traders cautious. As of 9:11 a.m. (1311 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.452 per mmBtu, up 1.5 cents. The contract rose as high as $3.638 on Friday, its loftiest mark since early December. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called for above-normal temperatures for more than the eastern half of the nation and normal or below-normal readings only in the West. On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 24,600 megawatts, or 24 percent of U.S. capacity, even with Tuesday's outages, but up from 20,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 21,900 MW. INVENTORIES STILL HIGH Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that domestic gas inventories rose the prior week by 72 billion cubic feet to 3.725 trillion cubic feet. Storage stands nearly 7 percent above last year's levels and nearly 8 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Inventories are at record highs for this time of year and are likely to end the stock-building season above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf. Storage, now at 88 percent full, is at a level that exceeds the average peak for the year of about 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Without some unseasonably cold weather this month, stocks are likely to grow for four or five more weeks. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 28 bcf to 68 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 106 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 71 bcf. HIGH PRODUCTION BUT RIG COUNT, DRILLING LOWER Data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-directed rig count slid by 15 to a 13-year low of 422. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last October. Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline for the last year, but so far production has shown no significant sign of slowing. While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.