* Futures climb despite bearish impact of Sandy on demand * Colder outlook for next two weeks seen boosting loads (Changes byline, adds analyst quote, background, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Monday, with forecasts for colder weather for the next two weeks driving the expiring November contract up 2 percent in electronic trade despite the shutdown of NYMEX floor trading due to Hurricane Sandy. The move up came despite expectations that Sandy, located off the southern New Jersey coast, was likely to bring down power lines and dampen demand along the East Coast. "There are always jitters ahead of expiration, but the updated forecasts look pretty bullish. Gone is the warmer weather. It's been replaced by a much colder outlook," said Gelber & Associates analyst Aaron Calder. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain closed on Tuesday in the first weather-related shutdown of U.S. stock markets in 27 years. Bond markets closed early on Monday and will remain shut on Tuesday. Front-month November gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange expired up 7.1 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $3.471 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.36 and $3.50. The nearby contract posted a 2012 high of $3.648 last Monday, but lost 6 percent last week in its biggest one-week slide in nearly five months. The December contract will roll into the front position on Tuesday with a 33-cent premium to November. December on Monday settled up 7.9 cents at $3.803. Private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures for the eastern two-thirds of the nation to average normal or below normal for the next two weeks. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Sandy could shut a few nuclear reactors in the mid-Atlantic region before making landfall late Monday. There are more than a dozen nuclear power plants near the East Coast path of the storm. Many fundamental traders remain skeptical of the upside at least until much colder weather arrives, with inventories still at record highs for this time of year and production at or near an all-time peak. Some traders and analysts caution that if gas prices moved much higher, say towards the $4 mark, they could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year lows below $2 back in April. INVENTORIES NEAR ALL-TIME PEAK U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed that total gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 19 had climbed to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a record high for that time of year and just 9 billion cubic feet shy of the all-time peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November. Early build estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 61 bcf to 70 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new highs. Last year during that week, stocks rose 82 bcf, while the five-year average is 57 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut 83 percent, storage is 91 percent full and already well above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Traders and analysts expect stocks to peak at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. DRILLING DECLINES, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 11 to 416, the lowest since June 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last year - the count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last October - has fed expectations that producers might soon curb record output. But so far production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing at or near a record pace. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall)