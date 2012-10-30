* New front month jumps to fresh 2012 peak before sliding * Storm Sandy knocks out power to millions on East Coast * Milder weather on tap in long-term outlooks By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. natural gas futures sank more than 3 percent in electronic trading early on Tuesday, with floor dealing on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed for a second day after Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast, flooding parts of New York City. The new front-month December contract traded at a new 2012 high of $3.82 per million British thermal units, the highest mark for the front month since early November 2011, before tumbling amid sinking demand in the wake of the storm. Millions of customers were without power along the East Coast after Sandy came ashore in New Jersey late on Monday, and several nuclear power plants in its path had shut or been slowed due to flood waters. Nuclear outages totaled about 32,000 megawatts, or 32 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 27,300 MW out on Monday, 19,400 MW out a year ago, and a five-year outage rate of about 23,300 MW. As of 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), NYMEX front-month December natural gas futures were at $3.684 per mmBtu, down 11.9 cents, or just over 3 percent. November futures went off the board late Monday up more than 2 percent at $3.471. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above-normal temperatures across more than the western half of the nation and normal readings for most of the rest of the country. RECORD INVENTORIES Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the previous week by 67 billion cubic feet to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a record high for this time of year and just 9 bcf shy of the all-time peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory overhang peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, it has been cut by 83 percent. But storage is still 91 percent full and already well above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf, typically hit in early November. Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks peaking at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 61 bcf to 70 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new highs. RIG COUNT RESUMES SLIDE Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-drilling rig count slid 11 last week to a 13-year low of 416. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011, with the decline feeding expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming record supplies. But so far, there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. (Editing by Dale Hudson)