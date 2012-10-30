* Futures hit 1-year high as Dec rolls into front position * Storm Sandy knocks out power, dampens East Coast demand * Colder forecasts for next two weeks limit downside * Coming up: Reuters natural gas inventory poll Wednesday (Adds trader quote, background, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Tuesday in electronic trade, as Hurricane Sandy knocked out power to millions of East Coast customers this week and slowed demand despite the cooler outlook for late this week and next week. New York Mercantile Exchange floor trading was closed for a second day due to the storm but was expected to reopen on Wednesday. Sandy came ashore in New Jersey late Monday and was located in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. The storm has knocked out power to more than 8 million customers along the East Coast so far. "There may be less demand this week because of power outages, but I'm not sure about the net effect with all the nuclear plants down. There are a lot of nuke units out now," a Chicago-based trader said. Front-month December gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 11.2 cents, or near 3 percent, at $3.691 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.65 and $3.82, the highest for the front contract in nearly a year. Some traders estimated that up to 1 billion cubic feet of daily demand for gas used to generate electricity could be lost because of power outages. But nuclear plant outages are running about 32,000 megawatts, or nearly 13,000 MW above last year, and should partly offset the lost load from downed power lines. Plants burning gas typically make up much of the missing nuclear generation. Private forecaster MDA EarthSat still expects temperatures for the eastern two-thirds of the nation to mostly range from normal to below normal for the next two weeks. Many fundamental traders expect any upside to be difficult to sustain until much colder weather arrives, with inventories still at record highs for this time of year and production at or near an all-time peak. Some traders and analysts caution that if gas prices moved much higher, say above the $4 mark, they could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. That would loosen the supply/demand balance and could trigger another downward spiral in gas prices, which hit 10-year lows below $2 back in April. INVENTORIES NEAR ALL-TIME PEAK U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed that total gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 19 had climbed to 3.843 trillion cubic feet, a record high for that time of year and just 9 billion cubic feet shy of the all-time peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November. Injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 63 bcf to 72 bcf, with most in the mid to high 60s. Stocks rose an adjusted 82 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average build for that week is 57 bcf. EIA delayed the released of its oil inventory report from Wednesday to at least Thursday due to the effects of Hurricane Sandy. The agency has not confirmed whether it will release gas storage data at its usual time on Thursday. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut 83 percent, storage is 91 percent full and already well above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Traders and analysts expect stocks to peak at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. DRILLING DECLINES, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 11 to 416, the lowest since June 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last year - the count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last October - has fed expectations that producers might soon curb record output. But so far production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing at or near a record pace. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)