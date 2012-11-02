* Front month remains below Tuesday's 2012 peak * Millions on East Coast still without power after Sandy * Nuclear power plant outages stay high * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. natural gas futures slid 2 percent early Friday, pressured amid continued weak demand in the wake of Hurricane Sandy and concerns over record high inventories. Sandy came ashore in New Jersey late on Monday, leaving millions still without power on Friday across the northeastern United States. While several nuclear power plants in its path had also been shut or slowed due to flood waters, most had returned to full service late this week. But with a number of plants still off line for maintenance or refueling, traders said gas prices could limit further losses as utilities look to replace the lost nuclear generation with gas-fired units. Nuclear outages totaled about 30,100 megawatts, or 30 percent of U.S. capacity. That is down slightly from 30,600 MW out on Thursday, but up from 18,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 21,200 MW. As of 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), NYMEX front-month December natural gas futures were at $3.625 per million British thermal units, down 7.4 cents, or 2 percent. The contract rose to $3.82 on Tuesday, the highest level for a front month since early November 2011. The National Weather Service six-to-10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal temperatures for much of the nation, with below-normal readings only in the Southeast. RECORD INVENTORIES Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed domestic natural gas inventories had risen last week by 65 billion cubic feet to 3.908 trillion cubic feet, easily eclipsing the previous record high of 3.852 tcf hit last November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While the build fell just short of Reuters poll estimates for a 67 bcf gain and was viewed as neutral, traders said some in the market were focused on the fact that storage could push further into record territory in the next two weeks. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA storage report range from 15 bcf to 40 bcf. Last year during that week, stocks rose 48 bcf, while the five-year average build for that week is 36 bcf. Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks peaking at about 3.95 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. RIG COUNT SLIDE Traders awaited the next Baker Hughes gas drilling report expected later on Friday. Last week's data showed the U.S. gas-drilling rig count had slid by 11 to a 13-year low of 416. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011, with the decline feeding expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming record supplies. But so far, there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)