* Chilly weather this week seen lifting demand * Power still out for nearly 1 mln customers post Sandy * Nuclear power plant outages remain high, support prices * Coming up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday (Releads, adds analyst quote, EIA data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Tuesday, backed by expectations for a fairly light weekly inventory build and by chilly weather this week that has stirred more heating demand despite concerns about record-high supplies. "Temperatures are pretty cold this week, and there's a storm headed up the East Coast, not as big as Sandy, but it could bring some snow and wind and knock down power lines again," said Gelber & Associates market analyst Aaron Calder. Many traders remained skeptical of the upside, with temperatures expected to moderate later in the week and inventories and production still at or near all-time highs. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 6.3 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $3.617 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.513 and $3.62. The nearby contract hit a one-year high of $3.82 last Tuesday. Traders noted that nuclear plant outages this week were still running well above last year and the five-year average and should also lend some support to gas prices. Plants burning gas are typically used to replace any lost nuclear generation. But after two or three more days of cold, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to warm to above normal later this week and early next week as daytime highs climb into the high-50s or low-60s Fahrenheit, levels that should slow overall demand. Some traders caution that if gas prices move much higher, towards the $4 level, they could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. GAS DRILLING CLIMBS, PRODUCTION STAYS STRONG In its November short-term energy outlook on Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expects marketed gas production in 2013 to match 2012's estimated record level of 68.84 billion cubic feet per day. That was a downward revision from the agency's previous 2013 estimate of 69.22 bcf per day. EIA lowered its estimate for consumption next year, expecting demand to slip by 0.47 bcf per day, or 0.7 percent, from 2012 to 69.28 bcf daily. Expected declines in the electric power sector due to higher gas prices should offset gains in residential, commercial and industrial use. Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the last year, with gas rigs falling some 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. The problem is that production, so far, has not shown any significant signs of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing this year at or near a record pace. INVENTORIES NOTCH NEW PEAK EIA data last week showed domestic gas inventories for the week ended Oct. 26 had climbed to 3.908 trillion cubic feet, easily eclipsing the previous record high of 3.852 tcf hit last November. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Based on recent weather forecasts, traders expect one or two more weekly inventory builds to drive storage further into record territory, peaking just shy of 3.95 tcf before winter withdrawals begin. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range from 16 bcf to 40 bcf, with most in the mid- to high-20s. Last year during that week, stocks rose 48 bcf, while the five-year average is 36 bcf. Traders said this week's inventory number will be difficult to peg, noting Hurricane Sandy knocked out power last week to nearly 8.5 million customers and cut demand for gas used to generate electricity by up to 1 bcf per day. Power outages early Tuesday had fallen below 1 million. While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 85 percent, storage is 92 percent full and should provide a comfortable cushion to meet any spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. (Additonal reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)