* Cool weather seen next week after brief warming * Nuclear power plant outages stay high, support prices * Record-high storage, production limit upside * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Releads, adds trader quote, power outage data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Thursday, backed by a government report showing a lower-than-expected weekly inventory build and cooler forecasts for next week that should underpin demand. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gas inventories rose last week by 21 billion cubic feet to a record high of 3.929 trillion cubic feet. Most traders viewed the build as slightly supportive, coming in well below the Reuters poll estimate of 27 bcf. Some noted that inventories were at all-time highs and could climb further in next week's report. "It was a positive number based on what people were expecting, and it looks like we're going to get another cold shot next week," a Chicago-based trader said. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 3 cents at $3.608 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.518 and $3.613. Before the release of the storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $3.53 area. Nuclear plant outages this week remained well above last year and the five-year average. This has supported gas prices as chilly temperatures forced homeowners and businesses to crank up the heat. Gas-fueled power plants are typically used to replace any lost nuclear generation. With gas storage high and production at or near a record peak, most traders agreed that gas prices will probably stay relatively low without sustained cold weather to boost demand. After a chilly start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal late this week and early next week as daytime highs range from the high-50s to mid-60s Fahrenheit, levels that should slow overall demand. Readings in both regions were expected to cool by midweek next week, then warm again during the Thanksgiving holiday week. Some traders also say if gas prices move much higher, toward $4, that could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. INVENTORIES POST A NEW PEAK Traders said this week's inventory build was difficult to peg, noting Hurricane Sandy knocked out power last week to nearly 8.5 million East Coast customers and cut demand for gas used to generate electricity by up to 1 bcf per day. Power outages ticked up on Thursday to about 700,000 due to a nor'easter that blew through New York and New Jersey on Wednesday. The weekly storage build trimmed the surplus relative to last year by 27 bcf to 109 bcf, or 3 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 15 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 244 bcf, or 7 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) While a huge inventory overhang, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 88 percent, storage is 93 percent full and will provide a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. Early estimates for next week's EIA storage report range from a build of 15 bcf to a draw of 5 bcf. Last year during that week, stocks rose 20 bcf, while the five-year average is 17 bcf. PRODUCTION FAILS TO SLOW Traders were waiting for the next drilling rig report from Baker Hughes on Friday. Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the last year, with gas rigs falling some 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count posted a 13-year low two weeks ago, but so far production has shown no significant signs of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) In its November short-term energy outlook on Tuesday, the EIA said it expected marketed gas production in 2013 to match 2012's record high estimated at 68.84 bcfd. The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept dry gas flowing at or near a record pace. New pipeline capacity scheduled in some bottlenecked shale plays later this year could prompt producers to hook up more wells and add even more gas to supply. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Gregorio)