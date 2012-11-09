* Front month still well below last week's 2012 peak * 760,000 on East Coast lack power post-Sandy, northeaster * Nuclear power plant outages remain high * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. natural gas futures slid 2 percent early Friday, pressured by milder weather after some near-term cold this week in the Northeast boosted heating demand for the fuel. In addition, most traders expect record high inventories to add more weight to the downside despite some expectations for the season's first withdrawal next week. A large number of nuclear power plants still offline for maintenance could limit more downside, traders said. Nuclear plants that shut due to flood waters from Hurricane Sandy had returned to service, but a number remained out for autumn refueling, a factor that has supported gas prices as utilities replace lost nuclear generation with gas-fired units. Nuclear outages totaled about 26,100 megawatts, or 26 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 26,900 MW out on Thursday, but up from 18,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 22,100 MW. More than 760,000 customers in six East Coast states remained without power as of late Thursday, more than a week after Hurricane Sandy knocked down power lines across the region and in the wake of a winter northeaster that added to outages. As of 9:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), NYMEX front-month December natural gas futures were at $3.538 per million British thermal units, down 7 cents, or nearly 2 percent. The contract rose to $3.82 early last week, the highest level for a front month since November 2011. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for above-normal temperatures for much of the eastern half of the nation and mostly normal readings for the remainder of the nation. Some below-normal temperatures were expected only in the Southwest. RECORD INVENTORIES Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed domestic natural gas inventories rose last week by 21 billion cubic feet to a record high of 3.929 trillion cubic feet. Most traders viewed the build as slightly supportive, coming in below Reuters poll estimates for a 27 bcf gain. Stocks remain 3 percent above year-ago levels and nearly 7 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early estimates for next week's EIA storage report range from a build of 15 bcf to a draw of 5 bcf. Last year during that week stocks rose 20 bcf, while the five-year average build for that week is 17 bcf. RIG COUNT RISES AGAIN Traders awaited the next Baker Hughes gas drilling rig report which will be released later Friday. The number of rigs drilling for gas in the U.S. rose by eight last week to 424, after posting a 13-year low the previous week, data from Baker Hughes showed. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) While the gas rig count has gained only 10 times this year, four of those increases have occurred in the last seven weeks, stirring concerns that the uptick in gas prices in the last month might be encouraging producers to hook up more wells. Still, the decline in gas-directed drilling over the last year - the count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011 - has also fed expectations that producers might soon curb record output. But production has not shown any significant signs of slowing, with the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells keeping dry gas flowing at or near a record pace. (Editing by Kenneth Barry)