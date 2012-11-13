* Storage could show season's first draw in Thursday report * Nuclear power plant outages remain numerous * Cash prices also strong, benchmark Henry Hub at 1-yr high * Coming up: API oil data Wed., EIA oil, gas data Thurs. (Updates prices to close, recasts) By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 5 percent on Tuesday, and nearly 7 percent in the past two sessions, backed by colder weather over the eastern half of the nation and expectations for the season's first drawdown from inventories this week. But while the cold snap this week from Texas to the Northeast has lent support to prices, traders said they expected milder extended forecasts, particularly for the Midwest, to temper gains. "We still look for additional price gains to be limited by what appears to be some broad-based warming trends within the six to 15-day time window," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a report. Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 16.9 cents, or 4.73 percent, to settle at $3.739 per million British thermal units. The contract rose as high as $3.745 in electronic trade, just under the $3.82 high from two weeks ago, its highest mark in about a year, according to Reuters data. Other months ended higher as well, with winter months rising about 16 cents, or more than 4 percent, each. In the cash market, gas at the nation's benchmark supply point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 17 cents on average to $3.57, its highest mark since late October 2011. Traders said strong nuclear outages have also supported prices, with gas-fired units typically used to replace the lost nuclear generation. Nuclear outages on Tuesday were running about 9,500 megawatts above the same year-ago week, which could add more than 1.5 billion cubic feet, or about 2 percent, to daily gas demand. Technical traders noted the front contract had been stuck in a range between the high-$3.40s and $3.62 for the past week. Most agreed today's settle above $3.62 was supportive and could set up a test of the recent high. But many traders remained skeptical of further upside in prices without sustained cold weather to boost demand, with gas inventories at record highs and production flowing at, or near, a record peak. Some traders also said that if gas prices move much higher, toward the $4 mark, that could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and dampen demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation. INVENTORIES HIT NEW HIGHS Energy Information Administration data last week showed gas inventories for the week ended Nov. 2 rose by 21 billion cubic feet to a record 3.929 trillion cubic feet. It is possible that inventories have peaked for the year, but total stocks have easily eclipsed the previous high of 3.852 tcf hit last November. This is the fourth straight year that inventories will head into the heating season at a record high. Estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range from a withdrawal of 17 bcf to a build of 15 bcf, with most looking for a single-digit decline. Last year during that week, stocks rose 20 bcf. The five-year average for that week is a 17 bcf build. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, has been cut by 88 percent, storage is 93 percent full and will provide a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. RIGS HIT NEW LOW, PRODUCTION FAILS TO SLOW Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 11 to 413, the third drop in the last five weeks and the lowest since early June 1999. Drilling for natural gas has been in decline for most of the past year, with gas rigs falling some 56 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. The steep slide has fed expectations that producers might soon curb record output, but so far production has not shown any significant signs of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept dry gas flowing at or near a record pace. New pipeline capacity scheduled late this year in some bottlenecked shale plays like Marcellus in Appalachia and Eagle Ford in Texas could also lead to more supply. The EIA said last week that it expected marketed gas production in 2013 to match 2012's record high estimated at 68.84 billion cubic feet per day. (Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Marguerita Choy)