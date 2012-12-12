* Mild weather, high inventories weigh on prices * Front-month hits lowest price since late October * Coming Up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. natural gas futures edged lower for a fifth straight day early Wednesday, extending losses to a new six-week spot chart low as continued mild weather expected for the eastern half of the nation and high inventories weighed on prices. Traders said that without some sustained cold to boost heating loads, gas prices are likely to remain on the defensive. As of 9:11 a.m. EST (1411 GMT), front-month January gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.396 per million British thermal units, down 1.6 cents, after sinking to a six-week low of $3.387 in electronic trading. The front-month contract hit a 13-month high of $3.933 a little over two weeks ago before sliding about 8 percent in the past four sessions, its biggest four-day slide in 12 weeks. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal temperatures for most of the eastern half of the country and mainly normal readings in the West. Some below-normal temperatures were expected only on the West Coast. Nuclear outages totaled about 12,300 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, up from about 11,700 MW out on Tuesday, 9,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 9,200 MW. INVENTORIES SLIP BELOW YEAR-AGO, STILL HIGH Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed gas inventories for the week that ended Nov. 30, fell 73 billion cubic feet to 3.804 trillion cubic feet. While the draw trimmed storage to below year-ago levels for the first time in 13 months, some traders noted that total inventories were still 5 percent above the five-year average, a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) A huge inventory surplus to last year, which peaked in April at nearly 900 bcf, has been wiped out, but stocks are expected to climb back above year-ago levels in this week's EIA report. Early estimates for the Thursday report range from a build of 6 bcf to a draw of 27 bcf, well short of the 79 bcf drop during the same week last year and a five-year average decline for that week of 113 bcf. Stocks hit a record high of 3.929 tcf in early November, making this the fourth straight year in which gas inventories have headed into the heating season at a record peak. RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data last Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by seven in week that ended Dec. 7, to 417, still just above the 13-1/2-year-low of 413 posted four weeks ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down 55 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. In its short-term energy outlook for December, EIA said Tuesday it expects gas production in 2013 to climb to a record high for a third straight year, while consumption was expected to drop slightly from 2012 levels. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)