* Mild weather, high inventories continue to weigh on prices * Front-month hits lowest price since late September * Prices down for seventh straight day * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Dec 14 U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2 percent early on Friday, marking a seventh straight down day and touching their lowest price in more than two months. Traders said continued mild weather forecast for the eastern half of the nation for the remainder of the month - already a typically slow-demand season due to holiday business closures - weighed on prices. In addition, a surprise weekly injection into winter gas inventories reported on Thursday added more pressure to the downside. Most traders said that without some sustained cold to boost heating loads, gas prices are likely to remain on the defensive. As of 9:16 a.m. EST (1416 GMT), front-month January gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.294 per million British thermal units, down 5.3 cents, or nearly 2 percent, after sinking to a 2-1/2 month low of $3.273 in electronic trading. The front-month contract hit a 13-month high of $3.933 in late November before sliding 10 percent in the past six sessions, its biggest six-day slide since mid-June. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast issued on Thursday again called for above-normal temperatures for much of the eastern half of the country and mainly normal readings in the West. Some below-normal temperatures were expected only on the West Coast and in parts of the Southeast. Nuclear outages totaled about 12,500 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, up from about 12,300 MW out on Thursday, 9,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 8,300 MW. UNEXPECTED STORAGE BUILD Thursday's U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 2 billion cubic feet to 3.806 trillion cubic feet, countering market expectations for a single-digit decline. Traders viewed the build as bearish, noting that gas inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first week of December. Reuters poll estimates called for a decline of 4 bcf, with only five of 26 participants expecting a small build. Stocks fell 79 bcf during the same week last year. The build drove inventories to 1 percent above the same week last year. Stocks in the prior report fell below the year-ago benchmark for the first time since November 2011. It also added to the surplus relative to the five-year average, increasing that total to 8 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf five weeks ago, making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed into the heating season at a record peak. The huge inventory overhang offers a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. The surplus, both to last year and five-years ago, is expected to widen further in next week's report, with early withdrawal estimates ranging from 53 bcf to 81 bcf, well short of the 100 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last year and a five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf. RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by seven the prior week to 417, still just above the 13-1/2-year-low of 413 posted four weeks ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down 55 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling report due out later Friday. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)