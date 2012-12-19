* High inventories and production also weigh on prices * Front month still above Friday's 2-1/2-month low * Coming Up: EIA oil data Wednesday, EIA gas data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. natural gas futures sank more than 3 percent early on Wednesday, pressured after long-term weather forecasts moderated to more normal temperatures, especially for consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest. Prices remained above Friday's 2-1/2-month spot chart low, but traders said bloated inventories and record production should add more weight to the downside. As of 9:24 a.m. EST (1424 GMT), front-month January gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.306 per million British thermal units, down 11.2 cents, or just over 3 percent. The front month contract, which fell to a 2-1/2-month low of $3.261 on Friday, hit a 13-month high of $3.933 in late November. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast, issued on Tuesday, called for below-normal temperatures only in parts of the West, with normal readings expected for most of the rest of the nation. Nuclear outages totaled about 11,800 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, down from about 12,000 MW out on Tuesday but up from 9,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 7,300 MW. WINTER STORAGE STILL BLOATED Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose in the prior week by 2 billion cubic feet to 3.806 trillion cubic feet, countering market expectations for a single-digit decline. Traders viewed the build as bearish, noting that gas inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first week of December. The build drove inventories to 1 percent above the same week last year. Stocks in the prior report fell below the year-ago benchmark for the first time since November 2011. The build added to the surplus relative to the five-year average, increasing that total to 8 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf five weeks ago, making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed into the heating season at a record peak. The huge inventory overhang offers a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. The surplus to both last year and the five-year average is expected to widen further in this week's report, with early withdrawal estimates ranging from 49 bcf to 89 bcf, well short of the 100 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last year and a five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf. RIGS DECLINE AGAIN, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by one to 416, just above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 posted five weeks ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down 56 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. But so far production has shown no significant sign of slowing. An EIA report last week said gas output in 2013 is expected to rise to a record high of 69.59 bcf per day, a third straight annual record. (Editing by John Wallace)