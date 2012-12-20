* High inventories and production could limit more upside
* Front month above last week's 2-1/2-month low
* Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. natural gas futures rose
more than 2 percent early on Thursday, lifted by the prospect of
below-normal temperatures in some areas and despite expectations
of a historically light weekly inventory draw.
Most traders and analysts expect weekly storage data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a draw of
about 72 billion cubic feet when it is released Thursday at
10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), a Reuters poll showed.
The size of that withdrawal will be well short of the 100
bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last year and a
five-year average decline of 144 bcf for that week, further
widening the surplus to both last year and the five-year average
level.
But with the return of below-normal readings to the most
recent weather forecasts for the remainder of the month, traders
said heating loads should see a boost.
As of 9:21 a.m. EST (1421 GMT), front-month January gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.394 per million British thermal units, up 7.4 cents, or more
than 2 percent.
The front-month contract, which fell to a 2-1/2-month low of
$3.261 on Friday, hit a 13-month high of $3.933 in late
November.
The National Weather Service's latest six-to-10-day
forecast, issued on Wednesday, called for below-normal
temperatures across a wide swath of the nation, from the West
Coast stretching to northern-tier states in the West, the
Rockies and into much of the South. Above-normal readings were
only expected in parts of New England and the upper Great Lakes.
Nuclear outages totaled about 11,900 megawatts, or 12
percent of U.S. capacity, up slightly from 11,800 MW out on
Wednesday, 9,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year average
outage rate of about 7,700 MW.
WINTER STORAGE STILL BLOATED
Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic
inventories had risen in the prior week by 2 bcf to 3.806
trillion cubic feet, countering market expectations for a
single-digit decline.
Traders viewed the build as bearish, noting that gas
inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first
week of December.
The build drove inventories to 1 percent above the same week
last year. Stocks in the prior report fell below the year-ago
benchmark for the first time since November 2011.
The build added to the surplus relative to the five-year
average, increasing that total to 8 percent.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf five weeks ago,
making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed
into the heating season at a record peak. The huge inventory
overhang offers a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes
in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply.
RIGS DECLINE AGAIN, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD
Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig
count had fallen by one to 416, just above the 13-1/2-year low
of 413 posted five weeks ago.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more
than a year, with gas rigs down 56 percent since peaking in 2011
at 936 in October. But so far, production has shown no
significant sign of slowing.
An EIA report last week said gas output in 2013 is expected
to rise to a record high of 69.59 bcf per day, a third straight
annual record.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)