* High inventories and production could limit more upside * Front month above last week's 2-1/2-month low * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 2 percent early on Thursday, lifted by the prospect of below-normal temperatures in some areas and despite expectations of a historically light weekly inventory draw. Most traders and analysts expect weekly storage data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a draw of about 72 billion cubic feet when it is released Thursday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. The size of that withdrawal will be well short of the 100 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last year and a five-year average decline of 144 bcf for that week, further widening the surplus to both last year and the five-year average level. But with the return of below-normal readings to the most recent weather forecasts for the remainder of the month, traders said heating loads should see a boost. As of 9:21 a.m. EST (1421 GMT), front-month January gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.394 per million British thermal units, up 7.4 cents, or more than 2 percent. The front-month contract, which fell to a 2-1/2-month low of $3.261 on Friday, hit a 13-month high of $3.933 in late November. The National Weather Service's latest six-to-10-day forecast, issued on Wednesday, called for below-normal temperatures across a wide swath of the nation, from the West Coast stretching to northern-tier states in the West, the Rockies and into much of the South. Above-normal readings were only expected in parts of New England and the upper Great Lakes. Nuclear outages totaled about 11,900 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, up slightly from 11,800 MW out on Wednesday, 9,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 7,700 MW. WINTER STORAGE STILL BLOATED Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic inventories had risen in the prior week by 2 bcf to 3.806 trillion cubic feet, countering market expectations for a single-digit decline. Traders viewed the build as bearish, noting that gas inventories typically fall by more than 100 bcf during the first week of December. The build drove inventories to 1 percent above the same week last year. Stocks in the prior report fell below the year-ago benchmark for the first time since November 2011. The build added to the surplus relative to the five-year average, increasing that total to 8 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Storage hit a record high of 3.929 tcf five weeks ago, making this the fourth straight year in which inventories headed into the heating season at a record peak. The huge inventory overhang offers a comfortable cushion to meet any winter spikes in demand or unexpected disruptions in supply. RIGS DECLINE AGAIN, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count had fallen by one to 416, just above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 posted five weeks ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down 56 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. But so far, production has shown no significant sign of slowing. An EIA report last week said gas output in 2013 is expected to rise to a record high of 69.59 bcf per day, a third straight annual record. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)