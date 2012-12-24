NEW YORK, Dec 24 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures lost ground on Monday, undermined by near record-high supplies and concerns that winter will not be cold enough to whittle down the huge amount of gas in inventory. Traders said activity was fairly quiet ahead of the Christmas holiday on Tuesday. New York Mercantile Exchange floor trading will close early on Monday at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT) and will remain closed on Tuesday for Christmas. "The storage (withdrawal in this week's inventory report) is going to be soft again. The bulls are going to have to wait for the cold temps to kick up the storage burns next month," Drew Wozniak, vice president at ICAP Energy, said in a report. At 10:20 a.m. EST (1520 GMT), front-month January natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Thursday, were down 7.9 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $3.373 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.352 and $3.461. The front contract, which hit a 13-month high of $3.933 per mmBtu four weeks ago and a 2-1/2-month low of $3.261 on Dec. 14, gained 4.1 percent last week. Without some sustained cold to boost heating loads, most traders agree it will be difficult for gas prices to move much higher with inventories still at record highs for this time of year and production flowing at or near an all-time peak. Traders also noted that demand typically slows during the Christmas and New Year holiday weeks regardless of weather because many schools and businesses are closed. Early cash quotes for Dec. 25-26 delivery at Henry Hub NG-W-HH, a key supply point in Louisiana, slipped 11 cents to $3.31 on very light, pre-holiday volume of 70 million cubic feet. The Hub posted a 2-1/2-month low of $3.15 on Dec. 14. Early Hub differentials weakened to about 7 cents under NYMEX versus a 4-cent discount on Friday. Prices on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 lost a dime to $4.00 despite the colder outlook for this week. Volume was light at about 100 mmcf. Commodity Weather Group still expects a cold pattern to continue for most of the United States for the next two weeks, but many traders remained skeptical about 10-day and 15-day forecasts, noting computer projections that far out have not been reliable, often flipping from warm to cold and back again. If the weather stays cold, traders said gas prices could garner support from nuclear plant outages, which are still running at about 11,600 megawatts this week, or nearly 5,000 MW above average for this time of year. Gas-fired plants are typically used to replace any lost nuclear generation. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)