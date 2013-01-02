* Front month sinks overnight to lowest mark since Sept. * Long-term weather outlooks trending milder * Coming up: API oil data Thursday, EIA oil, gas data Friday (Updates prices to settlement, recasts) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Jan 2 U.S. natural gas futures slid n early 4 p ercent on Wednesday, but rebounded from a steep drop in overnight electronic trade that brought the front-month contract to its lowest mark in over three months. Traders attributed the big trading drop of more than 30 cents, or 9 percent, to an algorithmic, or electronic computer-driven, trade. But most expect little upside to prices, with long-term weather outlooks still calling for above-normal temperatures for much of the nation, curbing heating needs and lessening demand for gas in winter storage. "Overnight natural gas futures cratered slightly more than 30 cents in what was in all likelihood a 'fat finger' error. The prompt contract rebounded in heavy volume as traders weighed the next couple months of winter heating needs against the record storage levels that overhang the market," said Addison Armstrong senior director of market research for Tradition Energy. "Weather and a little more weather is what is driving natural gas prices and will continue to do so as we are now in the heart of the winter heating season. Unfortunately for the remaining bulls, the current weather forecast is bearish," added Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella. Front-month February natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange s lid 11.8 cents, or 3.52 percent, to settle at $3 .23 3 p er million British thermal units. The contract fell as low as $3.05 overnight, the lowest mark for a spot contract since late September. Other months ended lower as well, with the March contract falling 11 cents, or more than 3 percent, to $3.255 and summer months losing about 10 cents each. In the cash market, gas for Thursday delivery at the NYMEX benchmark Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana lost 13 cents to average $3.30, but late deals firmed to 4 cents over the front-month contract, from a 1-cent premium early Monday. Floor trading on NYMEX and cash did not trade on Tuesday, the New Year's Day holiday. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 l ost more than $ 7 o n average to the $ 10 ar ea. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast issued on Tuesday called for above-normal temperatures for a little more than the eastern half of the nation, with below-normal readings in the West. Nuclear outages totaled just 8,500 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 6,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 5,000 MW. WINTER STORAGE STILL BLOATED Last week's Energy Information Agency (EIA) gas storage report showed total domestic inventories fell 72 billion cubic feet to 3.652 trillion cubic feet, below market expectations for a 76 bcf draw. Inventories started the heating season in early November at an all-time high of 3.929 tcf and are still at record highs for this time of year, hovering at more than 2 percent above last year and 13 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mut84t) Early withdrawal estimates for this week's report ranged widely from 68 bcf to 165 bcf, with most expecting a draw above 100 bcf. Stocks fell 77 bcf during the same year-ago week, and have dropped about 111 bcf on average that week over the past five years. The EIA report will be delayed by one day this week to Friday due to the New Year's holiday. RIGS GAIN, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count rose by two last week to 431, its second straight weekly gain. But drilling for natural gas has mostly declined for more than a year, with gas rigs down 54 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The gas rig count is hovering just above a 13-1/2-year low of 413 hit seven weeks ago, but so far production has not shown any significant sign of slowing. The EIA expects gas output in 2013 to rise to a record high of 69.59 bcf per day, the third straight annual record. (Editing by Nick Zieminski, Jeffrey Benkoe, Gunna Dickson and Marguerita Choy)