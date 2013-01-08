NEW YORK, Jan 8 U.S. natural gas futures lost ground early on Tuesday, as mild near-term weather and record high supplies pressured the complex for a second straight day. With government data on Monday showing gas production in October hit a record high and inventories still at record highs for this time of year, many traders expect prices to remain on the defensive until much colder weather forces homeowners and businesses to turn up their heaters. While colder weather was expected to return later in January, traders noted computer models continued to moderate the outlook. After a chilly week last week, MDA Weather Services expects temperatures for the eastern half of the United States to average above normal for the next 10 days. While colder readings for most of the country were expected in the 11- to 15-day outlook, the private forecaster noted changes overnight were mostly warmer and model support for any strong cold spell was faltering. At 9:20 a.m. EST (1420 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 3 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $3.236 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.211 and $3.281. The front contract, which hit a three-month low of $3.05 on Wednesday, lost 5.2 percent last week on the milder weather outlook for this week. Traders said gas prices could pick up support from nuclear plant outages, which are running at about 8,550 megawatts this week, or 2,700 MW above average for this time of year. Gas-fired plants are typically used to offset any lost nuclear generation, but traders said the milder temperatures ahead were likely to lessen the need for replacement power. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Grant McCool)