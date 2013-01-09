* High storage, production weigh on prices * Colder mid-month outlook continues to moderate * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Jan 9 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower for a third straight day on Wednesday, as fairly mild near-term weather forecasts and bearish government data on production this week continued to pressure the complex. Despite expectations for a supportive weekly inventory report on Thursday - a Reuters poll on Wednesday put the withdrawal estimate well above last year and the five-year average - many traders expect prices to remain on the defensive with storage and production still at or near record highs. "The biggest driver for this market the past week has been weather, which is typical during winter. There has been a lot of questions surrounding weather spurred by large swings in both forecasted and realized temperatures," Gelber & Associates analyst Aaron Calder said in a report. Without colder weather to force homeowners and businesses to turn up their heaters, traders said any upside in prices will be difficult. While mild weather covering the eastern half of the nation this week is expected to taper off next week, Commodity Weather Group said the outlook for the six- to 15-day period has been trending warmer, likely lowering the potential for demand. The private forecaster's 11- to 15-day map on Wednesday showed seasonal readings for most of the country, with cold only expected across northern tier states. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 10.5 cents, or 3.3 percent, at $3.113 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.087 and $3.227. The front contract, which hit a three-month low of $3.05 last Wednesday, lost 5.2 percent last week. So far this week the contract is down another 5.3 percent as milder weather moved across the country and curbed heating needs. The technical, or chart picture, has also been tilting against the bulls. Gas prices over the last week dropped below the 100-day moving average and the intermediate trendline dating back to the 10-year low of $1.902 hit in April. While the market is oversold and there should be some psychological buying at the $3 level, better support may lie at the 200-day moving average near $2.93. Traders said gas prices could pick up support from nuclear plant outages, which are running at about 8,500 megawatts this week, or 2,800 MW above average for this time of year. Gas-fired plants are typically used to offset any lost nuclear generation, but traders said the milder temperatures ahead were likely to lessen the need for replacement power. HIGH STORAGE While gas inventories are likely to drop below year-ago levels in Thursday's Energy Information Administration report, total stocks will still be running at more than 10 percent above the five-year average, a comfortable cushion to meet any unexpected spikes in winter demand or disruptions in supply. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mut84t ) A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed that traders and analysts expected stocks to have fallen by 186 billion cubic feet last week. Storage dropped by an adjusted 90 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average decline for that week is 132 bcf. EIA data last week showed that gas inventories for the week ended Dec. 28 stood at 3.517 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for that time of year. GAS DRILLING GAINS, PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD Drilling for natural gas has fallen some 53 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October, but so far production has not shown any signs of slowing. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) EIA data on Monday showed that gross U.S. gas production in October climbed to 73.54 bcf per day, the second straight monthly record. On Tuesday, the agency said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2013 to rise nearly 1 percent to an average of 69.84 bcf daily, which would be the third straight year of record output. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Tim Dobbyn)