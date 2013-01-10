* Front month remains above last week's 3-month spot low * Cold weather still expected in some long-term outlooks * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Jan 10 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Thursday, before weekly government storage data expected to show a large withdrawal from winter inventories. In addition, cold weather remained in the longer-term forecasts despite mild near-term weather that has curbed heating demand in consuming regions. Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a draw of about 186 billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. Last year stocks fell 95 bcf in the same week and on average over the past five years have fallen about 149 bcf that week. As of 9:24 a.m. EST (1424 GMT), front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.133 per million British thermal units, up 2 cents, or less than 1 percent. The front-month contract fell to $3.05 last week, a contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late September. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast issued on Wednesday called for below-normal temperatures for a little more than the western half of the United States and mostly normal readings in the East. Nuclear outages totaled 8,200 megawatts, or 8 percent, of U.S. capacity, down slightly from 8,500 MW on Wednesday, but up from 7,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 6,200 MW. STORAGE LEVELS REMAIN BLOATED Last week's EIA gas storage report showed inventories fell the prior week by 135 bcf, above industry expectations for a 127 bcf draw. Despite the big draw, storage remains at 3.517 trillion cubic feet, nearly 1 percent above year-ago levels and more than 12 percent above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mut84t) Inventories started the heating season in early November at a record high 3.929 tcf, the fourth straight year that inventories have headed into the heating season at an all-time peak. RIGS GAIN, OUTPUT STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count rose by eight to 439, its third straight weekly gain. But drilling for natural gas has mostly declined for more than a year, with gas rigs down 53 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The EIA this week said it expects gas output in 2013 to rise to a record high of 69.84 bcf per day, the third straight annual record. (Editing by Grant McCool)