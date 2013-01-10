* Big inventory draw easily beats last winter's peak decline * High storage, production limit upside in prices * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Recasts, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Jan 10 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Thursday for the first time in four sessions, underpinned by a government report showing a weekly inventory withdrawal well above market expectations. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed domestic gas inventories fell last week by 201 billion cubic feet to 3.316 trillion cubic feet. Traders viewed the draw as bullish, noting it was well above the Reuters poll estimate of 186 bcf, the year-ago decline of 90 bcf, and the five-year average drop for the week of 132 bcf. The triple-digit decline came in above the highest estimate in the Reuters poll, 195 bcf, and easily beat last heating season's peak draw of 192 bcf, posted in late January 2012. Traders said it may reflect some permanent underlying growth in demand this year as utilities switched from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. "It was an impressive EIA number. We finally got some cold, and it looks like some of the load lost by coal in the power generation sector pumped up usage," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL FCStone in Miami. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 8 cents, or 2.6 percent, at $3.193 per million British thermal units after climbing to an intraday high of $3.211 after the EIA report. Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading at around $3.16. The front contract, which lost 5.2 percent last week, dropped 5.3 percent in the previous three sessions as mild weather blanketed much of the country and slowed heating needs. With no extreme cold on the horizon, most traders expect further upside in prices to be difficult, noting inventories remain well above average for this time of year and production is still flowing at or near an all-time peak. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal for the next few days, then cool to below normal next week as daytime highs drop into the 20s and 30s degrees Fahrenheit. BIG INVENTORY DRAW The weekly storage draw drove inventories to 88 bcf, or nearly 3 percent, below last year's record highs for this time of year. While it also trimmed 69 bcf from the surplus relative to the five-year average, stocks are still high at 320 bcf, or about 11 percent above average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Early withdrawal estimates for next week's storage report range from 100 bcf to 143 bcf. That would be well above the 89 bcf pulled from inventory during the same week last year, but below the five-year average decline for that week of 144 bcf. GAS DRILLING GAINS, PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD Traders were waiting for the next drilling rig report from Baker Hughes on Friday. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, with gas rigs down some 53 percent since peaking in 2011 at 936 in October. But so far production has not shown any signs of slowing. EIA data on Monday showed gross U.S. gas production in October climbed to 73.54 bcf per day, the second straight monthly record. On Tuesday, the agency said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2013 to rise nearly 1 percent to an average of 69.84 bcf daily, which would be the third straight year of record output. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall and John Wallace)