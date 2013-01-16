* Above-normal nuclear outages, cold weather limit losses * Record high production keeps buyers cautious * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday for the first time in five sessions, pressured by some profit taking ahead of Thursday's weekly inventory report despite colder weather in the Northeast and Midwest this week that has boosted demand. The front contract had gained 11 percent in the previous four sessions - its biggest four-day gain in 3-1/2 months - but technical traders agreed the market was overbought and due for a pullback, particularly ahead of an uncertain inventory report. "Longs are cashing in some chips ahead of the (EIA storage) number, but the weather pattern still suggests that cold air intrusions are going to continue, which should help prices," said Steve Platt, analyst at Archer Financial in Chicago. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 2 cents at $3.435 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.364 and $3.457. In the near term, traders said gas prices were likely to pick up support from nuclear plant outages, which are running at about 9,100 megawatts this week, or about 2,100 MW above average for this time of year. Gas-fired plants are typically used to offset any lost nuclear generation, and traders said the colder outlook for the next 10 days should increase the need for replacement power. But most see only limited upside from here, with inventories and production still at or near record highs. In addition, they note if gas prices try to climb much higher, to near the $4 mark, gas could lose its competitive edge and prompt some utilities to switch back to coal for power generation. In the near term, traders said gas prices were likely to pick up support from nuclear plant outages, which are running at about 9,100 megawatts this week, or about 2,100 MW above average for this time of year. Private forecaster MDA Weather Services on Wednesday said the "big picture" in its six- to 10-day outlook still points to widespread cold across the eastern half of the nation, with the coldest air of the season expected to hit the Midwest and East, key gas consuming regions. BELOW AVERAGE STORAGE DRAW EXPECTED THURSDAY Traders and analysts were waiting for the next U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report on Thursday, with most expecting inventories to have fallen by 136 billion cubic feet last week, according to a Reuters poll. While a draw of that size would increase the deficit relative to the record high levels seen last year at this time, it would fall 8 bcf short of the five-year average, increasing the surplus versus that benchmark to 328 bcf, or 11.5 percent. Stocks fell by an adjusted 89 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average drop for that week is 144 bcf. Data last week from the EIA showed inventories for the week ended Jan. 4 had fallen to 3.316 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) GAS RIG COUNT FALLS, PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by five last week to 434, the first drop in four weeks. Despite recent gains, the count is not far above the 13-1/2-year low of 413 posted two months ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Drilling for natural gas has mostly been in decline for more than a year, but so far production has shown no sign of slowing. EIA data last week showed gross U.S. gas production in October climbed to 73.54 bcf per day, the second straight monthly record. The agency also said it expected marketed gas production in 2013 to rise nearly 1 percent to an average of 69.84 bcf daily, the third straight year of record output. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sofina Mirza-Reid)