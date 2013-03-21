* Inventory draw short of expectations, first time in 5
weeks
* Front month hits highest since September 2011, then slips
* Cold to continue through March and into early April
* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. natural gas futures
ended lower on Thursday for a second straight day but the
front-month contract still managed to post an 18-month high
despite a government report showing a smaller-than-expected
decline in inventories last week.
A U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total
domestic gas inventories fell last week by 62 billion cubic feet
to 1.876 trillion cubic feet. EIA said reclassifications from
base gas to working gas resulted in a 4 bcf increase in working
gas stocks in the Producing Region.
Most traders viewed the decline as bearish for prices,
noting it was the first time in five weeks that the draw fell
short of expectations. A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed
traders and analysts had forecast a 70 bcf drop.
"This week's report ... was bearish relative to street
expectations," said Mike Tran at CIBC Global World Markets.
But he added, "The string of larger than seasonal normal
draws continued for a fourth consecutive week thanks in large
part to a persistent late season cold snap. Draws over that term
have averaged more than 60% higher than norms and have left end
of March storage balances looking much more constructive."
Some traders did see the report as slightly supportive,
noting stocks were unchanged during the same week in 2012, while
the five-year average decline for that week was 26 bcf.
Cold late-winter weather has helped drive futures up about
25 percent in the last five weeks, helping them reach 18-month
highs. Some chart watchers said the market was overbought and
due for a profit-taking pullback.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 2.5 cents at $3.935 per million British
thermal units after posting an 18-month high of $4.025 at
midday. The nearby contract has lost nearly 1 percent in the
last two sessions but is still up 1.6 percent so far this week.
While a chilly heating season this year has put a huge dent
in inventories and should lend support to prices, some traders
expect only limited upside from here, with production still
flowing at or near an all-time peak.
Gas prices above $4 could also slow demand by prompting
utilities to use more coal rather than gas to generate power and
increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells.
Commodity Weather Group still expects cold to dominate for
the next 10 days, with some much below normal temperatures
forecast for the Midwest and South. The forecaster expects cold
to continue into early April but not with the same intensity.
STORAGE DRAW FALLS BELOW EXPECTATIONS
The weekly draw sharply widened the deficit relative to last
year by 62 bcf to 502 bcf, or 21 percent below last year's
record highs for that time. It also sliced 36 bcf from the
surplus versus the five-year average, but storage is still 162
bcf, or 9 percent, above that benchmark.
Early draw estimates for next week's inventory report range
from 59 to 94 bcf versus a 45-bcf increase during the same week
last year and a five-year average build for that week of 6 bcf.
Stocks seem on track to end the heating season below 1.8
tcf, or just 3 percent above average. A Reuters poll in
mid-January showed most analysts had expected stocks to finish
winter at about 2 tcf.
Total gas pulled from storage so far this winter is about
2.050 tcf, about 580 bcf, or 39 percent, more than the same time
last year and nearly 5 percent above normal.
RIGS CLIMB, OUTPUT NOT SLOWING MUCH
Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes
drilling rig report on Friday after data last week showed a
sharp jump in the gas-directed rig count from the 14-year low
posted the prior week.
(Rig graphic:)
EIA still expects marketed gas production to hit a record
high for the third straight year.