* Front month remains well below recent 21-month high
* Weather forecasts mixed through mid-June
* Nuclear power plant outages remain above normal
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. natural gas futures
seesawed on either side of unchanged territory early Wednesday,
with the front month contract again hovering near $4 per million
British thermal units, a key psychological level.
With weather forecasts pointing to fairly mild temperatures
for the next two weeks and nuclear power plant outages only
slightly above normal, most traders expect little movement in
the market until hotter weather arrives or a tropical storm or
hurricane upsets offshore production.
As of 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), front-month July natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.978 per million British thermal units, down 2 cents, after
trading between $3.975 and $4.027.
The nearby contract edged up less than 1 cent on both Monday
and Tuesday, after falling nearly 6 percent last week and more
than 8 percent in May.
It hit a one-month low of $3.883 on May 9 after climbing to
a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast
issued on Tuesday called for normal or below-normal temperatures
in the eastern half of the nation and above-normal readings in
the western half and in Texas.
Nuclear plant outages totaled 12,600 megawatts, or 13
percent of U.S. capacity, down from 12,800 MW out on Tuesday and
16,500 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year average outage
rate of 12,200 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure
system over the central Gulf of Mexico had a 50 percent chance
of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours.
Early estimates for Thursday's gas storage report from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration range from an increase of
80 billion cubic feet to 101 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 63
bcf and a five-year average build of 92 bcf for that week.
(Editing by Chris Reese)