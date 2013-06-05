* Concerns about a Gulf storm trigger some buying
* Mild forecasts for eastern half of U.S. limit upside
* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, June 5 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended on Wednesday with a small gain for a third
straight day as support from a potential storm in Gulf of Mexico
production areas offset pressure from fairly mild forecasts for
the eastern half of the nation that should slow demand.
The front-month contract, which has gained only 1.7 cents in
the last three sessions, has been seesawing on either side of $4
per million British thermal units for the last few days as
traders puzzle over the next move in prices.
Trading ranges have narrowed, volatility has shrunk and
volume has been tapering off, all signs of a market waiting for
a breakout. Futures trade on Tuesday hit its lowest level of the
year at 184,724 contracts and was light again on Wednesday.
"I think a lot of people believe prices will move higher as
we get into summer, but there's no bullishness right now from
heat or hurricanes that would prompt people to jump in," said
Matt Smith, commodity analyst at Schneider Electric in Kentucky.
Smith said a possible bearish, triple-digit weekly inventory
build on Thursday might also may be keeping the bulls sidelined.
Traders and analyst polled by Reuters are expecting to see
that total gas inventories climbed last week by 95 billion cubic
feet, but estimates ranged widely from 80 bcf to 110 bcf.
Stocks rose 63 bcf during the same week last year, while the
five-year average gain for that week is 92-bcf.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure
system in the central Gulf of Mexico had a 60 percent chance of
becoming a tropical cyclone as it drifts northeastward toward
Florida. Computer tracks show the system plowing up the East
Coast later this week.
Most traders do not expect the system to significantly
affect offshore oil and gas production, noting it is likely to
be a bearish event as it dumps cooling rains across the South.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 0.3 cent at $4.001 per million British thermal
units after trading between $3.975 and $4.027.
With production still running at or near a record high,
traders said gains in gas prices were likely to be limited until
a broader-based heat wave forces homeowners and businesses to
crank up their air conditioners and their electricity use.
While Texas is still expected to turn hot in the six- to
15-day time frame, forecaster Commodity Weather Group expects
temperatures for the eastern half of the nation to mostly remain
near seasonal levels for the next 10 days.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Chris
Reese, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)