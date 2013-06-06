* Front month remains well below recent 21-month high
* Weather forecasts mixed through mid- to late June
* Nuclear power plant outages near five-year average
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data later Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. natural gas futures slid
more than 1 percent early on Thursday after three straight
gains, with pressure coming from milder weather forecasts and
upcoming weekly government storage data expected to show another
large build to inventories.
Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 95
billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430
GMT), a Reuters poll showed.
Stocks rose an adjusted 63 bcf in the same week last year.
On average over the past five years, they have gained 92 bcf
that week.
In addition, nuclear power plant outages fell back to near
the five-year average level, while the season's first tropical
storm, Andrea, was expected to dampen demand as it moves toward
Florida.
As of 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), front-month July natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.944 per million British thermal units, down 5.7 cents, or
just over 1 percent.
The nearby contract edged up less than 1 cent in each of the
past three sessions, after falling nearly 6 percent last week
and more than 8 percent in May.
It hit a one-month low of $3.883 on May 9 after climbing to
a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1.
The National Weather Service's latest six-to-10-day forecast
issued on Wednesday called for normal or below-normal
temperatures in most of the eastern half of the nation and
above-normal readings in the western half and in Texas.
Nuclear plant outages totaled 11,900 megawatts, or 12
percent of U.S. capacity, down from 12,600 MW out on Wednesday
and 16,100 MW out a year ago, but nearly even with the five-year
average outage rate of just below 12,000 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm
Andrea, which formed late Wednesday, would reach the coast of
the Florida Big Bend area later Thursday and then move across
parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)