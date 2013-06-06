* Bearish government storage report sinks gas prices
* Mild forecasts for eastern half of U.S. also weigh
* Tropical Storm Andrea in Gulf fails to stir buying
* Coming Up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday
(Adds analyst quote, volume data, spread data, updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, June 6 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended down sharply on Thursday in active trade,
pressured by a government report showing a weekly inventory
build well above market expectations.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 111 billion
cubic feet to 2.252 trillion cubic feet.
Traders viewed the build as bearish for prices, noting it
came in above the highest Reuters poll estimate of 110 bcf and
above the five-year average increase for that week of 92 bcf.
"People were looking for a big injection, but it was bigger
than most expected, and it drove the selling. Technically, I
think we did some damage today, and there's probably room to go
lower," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL FCStone.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 17.4 cents, or 4.3 percent, at $3.827 per
million British thermal units after sliding late to $3.824,
nearly a three-month low.
The March-April backwardation lost 2.5 cents to 13.6 cents,
its lowest in nearly three months as strong storage builds stir
concerns that stocks will be flush heading into next winter.
Prices over the last week had been stuck trading on either
side of $4 and volume faded, posting a 2013 low of 184,724 lots
on Tuesday amid uncertainty about the market's next move.
It was the biggest one-day selloff for the front contract in
five weeks and easily broke through important technical support
in the $3.90 area.
Volume spiked sharply, more than doubling Tuesday's low to
over 400,000 lots based on preliminary estimates.
Chart traders said today's weak close could set up a test of
the 100-day moving average at about $3.80, with a break of that
level possibly leading to a move to the next support at about
$3.50.
Many traders had been skeptical of the upside without a
broader-based heatwave to stir demand, noting supplies were very
comfortable and moderating temperatures this month were likely
to translate into lower air conditioning load.
Even a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic
hurricane season's first, named Andrea, was not enough to drive
prices up much this week. The National Hurricane Center expects
Andrea, to reach the Florida coast later Thursday, then move up
the East Coast over the weekend.
While Texas is still expected to turn hot in the six- to
15-day time frame, private forecaster Commodity Weather Group
still expects temperatures for the eastern half of the nation to
remain near seasonal levels for the next 10 days.
Traders said they expected storage builds to remain fairly
strong in coming weeks as moderate temperatures give homeowners
and businesses a break on their air conditioning bills.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
Inventories now stand at 616 bcf, or 21 percent below last
year's record highs at the time and 69 bcf, or 3 percent below
the five-year average.
Early injection estimates for next week's report range from
83 to 107 bcf versus a 66-bcf build during the same week last
year and a five-year average rise for that week of 84 bcf.
Traders are waiting for the next Baker Hughes
drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the
gas rig count was still hovering just above an 18-year low.
U.S. production in 2013 has not slowed much, if at all, from
last year's record.(Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t)
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn, Chris Reese, Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)