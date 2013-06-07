* Storm Andrea heads up the East Coast, dampening demand * Mild forecasts for eastern half of U.S. also weigh By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. natural gas futures ended with slim gains on Friday, backed by short-covering ahead of the weekend following a steep slide on Thursday. "We probably saw a little short covering ahead of the weekend. Some people are expecting temperatures to creep back up later next week," said Steve Mosley at The SMC Report in Arkansas, adding warmer forecasts next week could rally prices. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 0.1 cent at $3.828 per million British thermal units after slipping overnight to a three-month low of $3.814. It was the fourth gain for the front month in the last five sessions, but for the week, the contract lost 3.9 percent. That followed a 6 percent fall the previous week. Prices tanked 4.3 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Energy