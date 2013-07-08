* Forecasts turn warmer for northern tier states * Tropical Storm Chantal forms in the Atlantic Ocean * Coming up: EIA short-term energy outlook Tuesday (Updates with closing futures prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. natural gas futures ended sharply higher on Monday, with extended forecasts for warmer weather in the Northeast and Midwest boosting the power demand outlook, while rising storm activitiy in the Atlantic Ocean fed concerns about gas supply. "The main driver is the weather. Cooling demand has increased and it doesn't look like there's much relief looking out two weeks," said Jonathan Lee at Ecova Inc in Spokane, Washington. "The storm might also be giving us a boost. It doesn't look like there will be any shut ins, but it's a reminder that we're heading into the height of the season in August and September." Traders noted computer runs showed Tropical Storm Chantal steering clear of key Gulf of Mexico gas-producing areas. The storm was seen heading across the northern Caribbean, then turning north toward the coast of Florida. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 12.4 cents, or 3.4 percent, at $3.741 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.612 and $3.764. The nearby contract hit a 3-1/2 month low of $3.526 in late June. Gains in deferred months lagged, with 2014 and 2015 contracts mostly finishing 6 and 10 cents higher. Heat for the next two weeks remains focused in the West and across northern tier states from the upper Midwest to Northeast, according to forecaster MDA Weather Services. Readings in the Southeast were expected to average below normal. But with gas inventories only slightly below average for this time of year and production still flowing at or near a record peak, many traders expect further price gains to be limited even if weather forecasts remain supportive. Inventory builds have exceeded the five-year average for the last five weeks and some analysts expect that to continue for the next few weeks despite the warm outlook. Early injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information Administration storage report range from 87 to 99 billion cubic feet, versus a 34 bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 74 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Traders were waiting for updated EIA estimates on production and consumption on Tuesday when the agency releases its short-term energy outlook. Despite the drop in dry gas drilling last month to an 18-year low, the EIA previously said it expected gas output in 2013 to post a record high for a third straight year. (Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t ) (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)