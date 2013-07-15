* Above-normal temperatures blanket the nation this week * Moderating temperatures seen in longer-term outlooks * Nuclear power plant outages slide well below average By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Monday, lifted for a second straight session by heat blanketing much of the nation, including the Northeast, this week. But with milder weather expected for late in the month and below average nuclear power plant outages, many traders expected the upside to be limited. As of 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.658 per million British thermal units, up 1.4 cents, or less than 1 percent. The contract rose about 3 cents, or 1 percent, on Friday, after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for heat across the Midwest and East in its one- to five-day forecast, with seasonal weather expected to move into the eastern half of the country in its six- to 10-day forecast. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast issued on Sunday called for above-normal temperatures in the western third of the nation and mostly normal or below-normal readings for the remainder of the nation. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a build in line with analysts' expectations, but traders noted the injection was the sixth straight above-average weekly build, further slicing what remains of an inventory deficit to the five-year average. The report showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 82 billion cubic feet, matching the average estimate in a Reuters poll, but well above the year-ago gain of 34 bcf and the five year-average build of 74 bcf for that week. Total gas inventories at 2.687 trillion cubic feet are about 14 percent below last year's record-high level, but less than 1 percent below the five-year average. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 50 bcf to 67 bcf versus a 29 bcf gain during the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 70 bcf. Nuclear plant outages on Monday totaled just 2,800 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 4,500 MW out on Friday, 8,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage of about 5,200 MW. Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data on Friday showed the gas rig count rose for a third straight week, gaining 7 to 362 and rising from the recent 18-year low of 349. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)