* Above-normal temperatures blanket the nation this week * Moderating temperatures in the East late-month * Nuclear power plant outages remain well below average By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 1 percent early on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts for moderating weather next week despite extreme heat currently blanketing the eastern half of the nation. Below average nuclear power plant outages, healthy inventories and near-record production were also expected to limit any upside. As of 9:34 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.631 per million British thermal units, down 4.3 cents, or a little more than 1 percent. The contract slid to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for widespread heat across the Midwest and East in its one- to five-day forecast, with seasonal weather expected to move into the East in its six- to 10-day forecast. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast issued on Monday called for above-normal temperatures in much of the West stretching through the Plains and mid-Continent, and mostly normal or below-normal readings in the remainder of the nation. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a build in line with analysts' expectations, but traders noted the injection was the sixth straight above-average weekly build, further slicing what remains of an inventory deficit to the five-year average. The report showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 82 billion cubic feet, to 2.687 trillion cubic feet, about 14 percent below last year's record-high level, but less than 1 percent below the five-year average. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 52 bcf to 72 bcf versus a 29 bcf gain during the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 70 bcf. Nuclear plant outages on Tuesday totaled just 2,500 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 2,800 MW out on Monday, 7,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage of about 5,500 MW. Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data last week showed the gas rig count rose for a third straight week, gaining seven to 362 and rising from the recent 18-year low of 349. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)