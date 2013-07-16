* Milder six- to 15-day outlook triggers selling * Northeast, Midwest heat wave this week limits downside * Coming up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday (Adds analyst quote, spread data, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. natural gas futures ended slightly higher on Tuesday after some seesaw trade, with gains driven for a second day by a heatwave this week that has forced more homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners. It was the second straight gain - front-month futures are up 0.9 percent in the last two sessions - driven mostly by the blistering heat this week, particularly in the Northeast. But doubts remain about further upside in prices, with inventories comfortable, production still at or near a record high and heat expected to break by the weekend. "If the market is unable to rally (much) on current hot temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast, then we see further downside on the more seasonal temperatures expected next week," Citi Futures energy analyst said in a report. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 0.3 cent at $3.677 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.608 and $3.718. The nearby contract, which hit a 3-1/2 month low of $3.526 in late June, finished last week up 0.7 percent, its second weekly gain following a 1.5 percent rise the previous week. The 2014 March-April spread, one of the so-called "widowmakers" due to its extreme volatility, settled Tuesday at 6.9 cents (March premium), matching the five-month low hit last Friday. Chart traders noted there was decent technical support in the low $3.50s, with the front contract testing and holding above that level several times in the last two weeks. Many agreed prices seemed stuck in a range between the $3.50s and $3.70s, with a close below $3.50 likely to be considered a bearish sign that could trigger more selling. After record or near record heat this week, particularly in the Northeast, MDA Weather Services expects temperatures for the eastern half of the country to moderate to near seasonal levels in the six- to 15-day time frame. Weekly inventory builds have exceeded the five-year average for the last six weeks, but that streak could end with Thursday's U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report. Injection estimates range from 52 to 72 bcf, with most in the low-60s. Stocks gained 29 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 70 bcf. Despite the drop in dry gas drilling last month to an 18-year low, the EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Lisa Von Ahn and Marguerita Choy)