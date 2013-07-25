* Seasonal or below-seasonal temperatures for most of nation
* Nuclear plant outages remain well below normal
* Tropical Storm Dorian remains over eastern Atlantic-US NHC
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data later Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. natural gas futures
hovered near unchanged early on Thursday, awaiting further
direction from government storage data due out later in the day.
Most traders expect continued mild weather in consuming
regions of the nation and below-normal nuclear plant outages to
weigh on prices. But some said a stir in tropical activity this
week served as a reminder that the peak of the hurricane season
was still ahead.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm
Dorian had strengthened slightly over the open Atlantic on
Thursday. Thomson Reuters unit Weather Insight said there was a
50 percent chance the system would strengthen into a hurricane
but just a 10 percent chance it would move into the Gulf of
Mexico where it could disrupt offshore energy production.
Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 46
billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430
GMT), a Reuters poll showed.
Stocks rose 26 bcf in the same week last year and on average
over the past five years have gained 53 bcf that week.
As of 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), front-month August natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.701 per million British thermal units, up 0.3 cent.
The contract slid more than 1 percent on Wednesday, remaining
below the four-week high of $3.835 hit late last week, after
sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for broad coverage of
below normal temperatures across the nation in its one- to
five-day forecast, with mostly seasonal readings in the East in
the six- to 10-day period.
Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic
inventories rose in the prior week by 58 bcf to 2.745 trillion
cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level
but only 1 percent below the five-year average.
Nuclear plant outages on Thursday totaled 2,700 megawatts,
or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,100 MW out on
Wednesday, but down from 7,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year
average outage rate of about 4,400 MW.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)