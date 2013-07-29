* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for most of the nation

* Nuclear plant outages edge back above normal

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. natural gas futures slid to their lowest level in nearly five months early Monday, pressured ahead of the front month's expiration later in the day by continued mild weather expected to blanket much of the nation and curb summer cooling demand.

In addition, Tropical Storm Dorian weakened over the weekend in the Atlantic, easing fears about the system heading into the Gulf of Mexico and disrupting offshore energy production. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday that conditions were only marginally conducive for the storm getting stronger.

Some traders said the storm served as a reminder that the peak of the hurricane season was still well ahead and noted that nuclear power plant outages rose back above normal levels. But most expect the mild weather forecast for the next two weeks to limit any upside.

At 8:17 a.m. EDT (1217 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire at the end of trading Monday, were at $3.472 per million British thermal units, down 8.3 cents, or about 2 percent.

The contract slid as low as $3.448 in electronic trade, its lowest mark since early March, according to Reuters data.

It hit a four-week high of $3.835 two weeks ago.

Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for below-normal temperatures in the Plains and Midwest in its one- to five-day forecast, with the below-seasonal readings expanding to more areas in the six- to 10-day period.

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 41 billion cubic feet to 2.786 trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 2 percent below the five-year average.

Early injection estimates for this week's storage report range from 51 bcf to 61 bcf. Stocks rose by 28 bcf during the same week a year ago, while the five-year average increase for the week is 47 bcf.

Nuclear plant outages on Monday totaled 5,400 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,800 MW out on Friday and a five-year average outage rate of about 4,800 MW, but down from 8,200 MW out a year ago. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)