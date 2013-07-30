* Milder Northeast, Midwest weather should slow demand * Technicals turn bearish after Monday's slide * Coming up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday (Adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, pressured by mild weather forecasts for the next two weeks that should slow demand and some follow-through technical selling after Monday's break of key support. The front contract, which slid 6.2 percent last week in its biggest weekly decline in eight months, has lost a further 3.5 percent so far this week, as the milder turn in temperatures curbs air conditioning use. "Technically, there's been a lot of damage done. We broke some key support yesterday, and we're not seeing any bounce yet," said Tom Saal, senior vice president at INTL FCStone in Miami, adding it might take much warmer weather or a storm in the Gulf of Mexico to turn prices higher. While Tropical Storm Dorian, which formed last week but has since dissipated, served as a reminder that the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season in late August and early September is still ahead, there are no near-term storm threats to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production. Front-month September gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 4 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $3.432 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.418 and $3.488. On Monday, the August contract blew through key technical support in the $3.50-3.52 area, sinking to a five-month low of $3.413 before expiring down 9.6 cents, or 2.7 percent, at $3.459. Most chart watchers viewed the breakdown as bearish. Many traders see more pressure ahead for futures prices, with stockpiles comfortable, production still flowing at or near a record high and no extreme heat on the horizon to lift demand. Forecaster MDA Weather Services noted that the extended weather pattern remains quite cool across most of the central and eastern United States, with normal or below-normal temperatures expected for the next two weeks. Weekly inventory builds reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration have fallen below average for two straight weeks, but many traders expect mild temperatures ahead to open the door to much bigger injections in coming weeks. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 47 billion to 63 billion cubic feet, with most in the mid-50s. Stocks rose by 28 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 47 bcf. Total domestic gas inventories of 2.786 trillion cubic feet are hovering just 1.6 percent below the five-year average, according to EIA data released late last week. While the Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count remains not far above an 18 year low posted late last month, the EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Grant McCool)