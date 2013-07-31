* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for most of the nation * Nuclear plant outages remain slightly above normal * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage report on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. natural gas futures edged slightly higher early on Wednesday, lifted by some positive economic news and bargain buying after five straight losses. Most traders expected limited upside, however, with continued mild weather covering much of the nation, curbing summer cooling demand, healthy inventories and a fairly quiet tropical front. The remnants of Tropical Storm Dorian fizzled out by early Wednesday, with no other tropical cyclone formation expected in the next 48 hours, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Some traders said the storm served as a reminder that the peak of the hurricane season was still well ahead and noted that nuclear power plant outages remained above normal levels. But most said the mild weather forecast for at least the next two weeks will limit any upside. At 8:34 a.m. EDT (1234 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.46 per million British thermal units, up 2.8 cents, or less than 1 percent. The August contract expired down nearly 3 percent on Monday, after sliding as low as $3.413, the lowest mark for a spot contract since early March, according to Reuters data. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for "plenty of below-normal temperatures" in the Midwest in its one- to five-day forecast, with expansive below-seasonal readings for more areas of the nation in the six- to 10-day period. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 41 billion cubic feet to 2.786 trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 2 percent below the five-year average. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 47 bcf to 63 bcf. Stocks rose 28 bcf during the same week a year ago, while the five-year average increase for the week is 47 bcf. Nuclear plant outages on Wednesday totaled 5,800 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 5,200 MW out on Tuesday and a five-year average outage rate of 5,100 MW, but down from 6,100 MW out a year ago. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)