UPDATE 2-Kenyan rate cap to cut KCB profit, hit SME lending
* Kenya rate cap cuts net interest margin (Recasts with 2017 outlook)
* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for most of the nation * Nuclear plant outages remain slightly above normal * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage report on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. natural gas futures edged slightly higher early on Wednesday, lifted by some positive economic news and bargain buying after five straight losses. Most traders expected limited upside, however, with continued mild weather covering much of the nation, curbing summer cooling demand, healthy inventories and a fairly quiet tropical front. The remnants of Tropical Storm Dorian fizzled out by early Wednesday, with no other tropical cyclone formation expected in the next 48 hours, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Some traders said the storm served as a reminder that the peak of the hurricane season was still well ahead and noted that nuclear power plant outages remained above normal levels. But most said the mild weather forecast for at least the next two weeks will limit any upside. At 8:34 a.m. EDT (1234 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.46 per million British thermal units, up 2.8 cents, or less than 1 percent. The August contract expired down nearly 3 percent on Monday, after sliding as low as $3.413, the lowest mark for a spot contract since early March, according to Reuters data. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for "plenty of below-normal temperatures" in the Midwest in its one- to five-day forecast, with expansive below-seasonal readings for more areas of the nation in the six- to 10-day period. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 41 billion cubic feet to 2.786 trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 2 percent below the five-year average. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 47 bcf to 63 bcf. Stocks rose 28 bcf during the same week a year ago, while the five-year average increase for the week is 47 bcf. Nuclear plant outages on Wednesday totaled 5,800 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 5,200 MW out on Tuesday and a five-year average outage rate of 5,100 MW, but down from 6,100 MW out a year ago. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Kenya rate cap cuts net interest margin (Recasts with 2017 outlook)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司今日将合作金库票券公司(合库票)长期发行人违约评等，由‘A-’ 调升为 ‘A’，并将合库票与合作金库证券公司(合库证)之国内评等由‘AA(twn)’调升至‘AA+(twn)’，评等展望稳定。同时，惠誉确认合库票的支援评等‘1’，反映 其唯一母公司合库金融控股公司(合库金控)在必要时提供相关支援的可能性极高。合库证亦为合库金控完全持有之子公司。详细的评等结果列示于本新闻稿末。 合库票长期发行人违约评等调升反映政府(合库金控最大股东)透过合库金控提供合库票所需支援的财务体质有所提升。惠誉在2016年10月因台湾整体财政体质改善，调升台湾 主权评等，由‘A+’ 调升为 ‘AA-’。合库票与合库证国内评等调升反映其信用状况与政府支援能力同步提升，其信用状况与国内高评等’AA+(twn)的大型民营银行相当。 评等理由-发行人违约评等(IDR)、国内评等及支援评等 评等反映政府提供支援的意愿维持强健。
* FY net profit EGP 644 million versus EGP 491 million year ago