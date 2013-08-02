* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for eastern United
States
* Nuclear plant outages slip back below normal
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. natural gas futures
seesawed on either side of unchanged territory early on Friday,
hovering near their lowest level in more than five months as
mild weather curbed any late-summer cooling demand.
In addition, healthy inventories, below-normal nuclear power
plant outages and a fairly quiet tropical front added more
weight to the downside, traders said.
At 8:23 a.m. EDT (1223 GMT), front-month September natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.389 per million British thermal units, up 0.2 cent.
The nearby contract traded as low as $3.341 on Thursday, the
lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according
to Reuters data.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for below-normal
temperatures in the East in its one- to five-day forecast, with
hotter weather in Texas in the six- to 10-day period.
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose last week by 59 billion cubic feet, above Reuters poll
estimates for a 56 bcf build, the year-ago gain of 28 bcf and
the five-year average rise of 47 bcf for that week.
Total inventories of 2.845 trillion cubic feet are about 12
percent below last year's record-high level, but only 1 percent
below the five-year average.
Nuclear plant outages totaled 4,500 megawatts, or 5 percent
of U.S. capacity, down from 5,200 MW out on Thursday, 5,400 MW
out a year ago, and a five-year average outage rate of 4,600 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the remnants of
Tropical Storm Dorian, located between the Bahamas and Florida's
East Coast, had a 30 percent chance to redevelop during the next
five days as it moves north-northeast.
Elsewhere tropical cyclone formation was not expected.