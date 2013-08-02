* Milder Northeast, Midwest weather continues to slow demand
* Technicals turn bearish after this week's price slide
(Adds analyst quote, Baker Hughes rig data, weekly performance
data, spread data; updates prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower for the fourth time this week on Friday, pressured by
bearish weekly inventory data and mild extended weather
forecasts that should slow demand.
"The forecasts are still bearish, and prices could still
test lower levels. It looks like the severe heat of summer may
be over, at least for the Midwest and Northeast," said Steve
Mosley at The SMC Report in Arkansas.
While the supply-demand balance is looser this year than in
2012, recent storage reports do show some signs of tightening,
possibly as low gas prices attract more demand from utilities.
Traders noted that current gas prices below $3.40 per
million British thermal units may draw more demand from
coal-burning utilities, noting that Central Appalachian coal
produced in the eastern United States and priced at the
equivalent of $3.55-$3.80 is now more expensive than gas.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 4 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $3.347 per mmBtu
after trading between $3.343 and $3.407. The near contract hit a
five-month low of $3.341 on Thursday on bearish storage data.
The front contract, which slid 6.2 percent last week, its
biggest weekly decline in eight months, lost another 5.9 percent
this week. The combined slide of 11.7 percent was the biggest
two-week drop in 13 months.
The October-January spread on Friday settled unchanged at
38.3 cents (January premium) after widening 10 cents, or 34
percent, in the last two weeks as mild weather slowed demand and
raised expectations that inventories will be flush by winter.
Many traders remain skeptical of any upside in prices, with
stockpiles comfortable, production still flowing at or near a
record peak, and no extreme heat on the horizon to lift demand.
While heat has picked up this week in Texas, a big gas user,
MDA Weather Services said temperatures in the Midwest and East
were expected to remain quite cool for the next two weeks.
Most traders viewed Thursday's 59 billion cubic feet weekly
inventory build as bearish, noting it was well above the
five-year average increase for that week of 47 bcf.
It was the first time in three weeks that the rise in
inventory came in above the norm, as milder temperatures slowed
demand and forced more gas into storage.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report
showed that total domestic inventories stood at 2.845 trillion
cubic feet, or just 1 percent below the five-year average.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed
rig count climbed 19 this week to 388.
It was the fifth gas rig count gain in six weeks and stirred
concerns that new investment in gas pipelines and processing
plants, particularly in the East, would allow producers to pump
even more supply into an already oversupplied market.
The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record
high for a third straight year.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita
Choy, John Wallace and Richard Chang)