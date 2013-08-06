* Mild Northeast, Midwest weather weighs on prices * Heat still in Texas and parts of the South * Coming up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday (Updates prices, analyst's quote, EIA outlook data) By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 6 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended down slightly on Tuesday in a choppy session, pressured by expectations for another bearish weekly inventory report on Thursday and fairly mild extended weather forecasts that should slow demand. The milder turn in the weather over the past two weeks, particularly in the Midwest and Northeast, has allowed homeowners and businesses to turn down their air conditioners and weighed on prices. It was the fourth straight loss for the front contract, which had shed some 11.7 percent in the previous two weeks in its biggest two-week slide in 13 months. "Not much new to push prices strongly in either direction as the overall bias in the market remains to the downside as only minimal weather related demand is likely in the short term," Dominick Chirichella, partner at Energy Management Institute, said in a report. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 0.1 cent at $3.318 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.31 and $3.357. The near contract hit a five-month low of $3.309 on Monday. While traders said triple-digit heat in Texas, the nation's biggest gas using state, has stirred some load, many remain skeptical of any upside in prices with stockpiles comfortable, production still flowing at or near a record peak, and no broad-based heatwave to kick up demand. MDA Weather Services said forecasts were little changed from Monday, with temperatures in the Midwest and East still expected to remain mostly below normal for the next two weeks. In its August short-term energy outlook on Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration trimmed its estimate for domestic gas production growth in 2013 but expects output this year to be up about 1 percent from 2012's record-high levels. The agency also slightly reduced its estimate for demand growth this year. Data last week from the EIA showed total domestic gas inventories stood at 2.845 trillion cubic feet, or just 1 percent below the five-year average. Injection estimates for Thursday's storage report range from 65 billion to 85 billion cubic feet, with most in the mid-70s. Stocks rose by 25 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 42 bcf. While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count remains not far above an 18-year low posted in June, the count has risen in five of the last six weeks, stirring concerns that new pipelines and processing plants will allow producers to pump even more supply into an already well-supplied market. (Editing by Grant McCool, Chris Reese and Leslie Gevirtz)