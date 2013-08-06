* Mild Northeast, Midwest weather weighs on prices
* Heat still in Texas and parts of the South
* Coming up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday
By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended down slightly on Tuesday in a choppy session,
pressured by expectations for another bearish weekly inventory
report on Thursday and fairly mild extended weather forecasts
that should slow demand.
The milder turn in the weather over the past two weeks,
particularly in the Midwest and Northeast, has allowed
homeowners and businesses to turn down their air conditioners
and weighed on prices.
It was the fourth straight loss for the front contract,
which had shed some 11.7 percent in the previous two weeks in
its biggest two-week slide in 13 months.
"Not much new to push prices strongly in either direction as
the overall bias in the market remains to the downside as only
minimal weather related demand is likely in the short term,"
Dominick Chirichella, partner at Energy Management Institute,
said in a report.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 0.1 cent at $3.318 per million British
thermal units after trading between $3.31 and $3.357. The near
contract hit a five-month low of $3.309 on Monday.
While traders said triple-digit heat in Texas, the nation's
biggest gas using state, has stirred some load, many remain
skeptical of any upside in prices with stockpiles comfortable,
production still flowing at or near a record peak, and no
broad-based heatwave to kick up demand.
MDA Weather Services said forecasts were little changed from
Monday, with temperatures in the Midwest and East still expected
to remain mostly below normal for the next two weeks.
In its August short-term energy outlook on Tuesday, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration trimmed its estimate for
domestic gas production growth in 2013 but expects output this
year to be up about 1 percent from 2012's record-high levels.
The agency also slightly reduced its estimate for demand
growth this year.
Data last week from the EIA showed total domestic gas
inventories stood at 2.845 trillion cubic feet, or just 1
percent below the five-year average.
Injection estimates for Thursday's storage report range from
65 billion to 85 billion cubic feet, with most in the mid-70s.
Stocks rose by 25 bcf during the same week last year, while the
five-year average increase for that week is 42 bcf.
While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count
remains not far above an 18-year low posted in June, the count
has risen in five of the last six weeks, stirring concerns that
new pipelines and processing plants will allow producers to pump
even more supply into an already well-supplied market.
