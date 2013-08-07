* Below-seasonal temperatures for Northeast, Midwest
* Nuclear plant outages still below normal
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. natural gas futures slid to
their lowest level in more than five months early on Wednesday,
pressured for a fifth straight day by continued mild weather
that has curbed summer cooling demand in consuming regions in
the Northeast and Midwest.
The moderate weather is also likely to lead to a slew of
above-normal injections into inventories, adding more weight to
the downside, traders said.
Below-normal nuclear power plant outages and a quiet
tropical storm front also weighed on the market.
At 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), front-month September natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.277 per million British thermal units, down 4.1 cents, or
just over 1 percent.
The nearby contract traded as low as $3.26, the lowest mark
for a spot contract since late February, according to Reuters
data.
It is down about 12 percent in the last two weeks, its
biggest two-week slide in 13 months.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for widespread
below-normal temperatures in the Midwest and East in its latest
six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday.
Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration gas
storage report showed total domestic inventories rose by 59
billion cubic feet in the prior week to 2.845 trillion cubic
feet, about 12 percent below last year's record-high level, but
only 1 percent below the five-year average.
Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report
range from 65 bcf to 85 bcf versus a year-ago build of 25 bcf
and a five-year average gain of 42 bcf for that week.
Nuclear plant outages totaled 3,500 megawatts, or 4 percent
of U.S. capacity, up 3,100 MW out on Tuesday, but down from
6,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
4,500 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone
formation was expected over the next five days.
(editing by Jim Marshall)