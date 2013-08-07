* Mild Northeast, Midwest weather weighs on prices
* Heat still in Texas and parts of the South
* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday
(Adds trader quote, updates with closing prices)
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, with the front
contract posting a 5-1/2-month low on prospects for a bearish
weekly inventory report on Thursday and forecasts for fairly
mild weather that should curb demand.
Gas prices have been pressured over the last two weeks as
Northeast and Midwest temperatures turned milder and allowed
homeowners and businesses to turn down their air conditioners.
The front contract, which lost 11.7 percent in the previous
two weeks in its biggest two-week slide in 13 months, is down
another 3 percent so far this week.
"The market is very oversold and at some point someone
(shorts) will want to book profits, but I don't see a lot of
upside. We're running out of summer, and there doesn't seem to
be any significant heat around, except maybe in Texas," a
Chicago-based trader said.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 7.1 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $3.247 per
million British thermal units after sinking early to a
5-1/2-month low of $3.239.
While triple-digit heat in Texas, the nation's biggest
gas-using state, has stirred some load, many traders see more
price pressure ahead, with stocks comfortable, production at or
near a record peak, and no broad-based heat wave to kick up
demand.
While Texas and the Southwest are expected to remain fairly
hot next week, forecaster Commodity Weather Group said a
seasonal to cool pattern should continue in the Midwest and East
for most of the next two weeks.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect to see an
increase of 77 billion cubic feet when the Energy Information
Administration releases its weekly inventory report on Thursday.
That would be well above both the 25 bcf build during the
same week last year and the five-year average increase for that
week of 42 bcf.
EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories
stood at 2.845 trillion cubic feet, just 1 percent below the
five-year average.
If the weekly build on Thursday comes in at the Reuters poll
estimate or higher, storage would edge above average levels for
the first time since late March.
While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count
remains not far above an 18-year low posted in June, the count
has risen in five of the last six weeks, stirring concerns that
new pipelines and processing plants will allow producers to pump
even more supply into an already well-supplied market.
The EIA on Tuesday trimmed its estimate for domestic gas
production growth in 2013 but expects output this year to be up
1 percent from 2012's record-high levels. If realized, it would
be the third straight year of record production.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Jim
Marshall, David Gregorio and James Dalgleish)