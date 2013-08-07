* Mild Northeast, Midwest weather weighs on prices * Heat still in Texas and parts of the South * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Adds trader quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, with the front contract posting a 5-1/2-month low on prospects for a bearish weekly inventory report on Thursday and forecasts for fairly mild weather that should curb demand. Gas prices have been pressured over the last two weeks as Northeast and Midwest temperatures turned milder and allowed homeowners and businesses to turn down their air conditioners. The front contract, which lost 11.7 percent in the previous two weeks in its biggest two-week slide in 13 months, is down another 3 percent so far this week. "The market is very oversold and at some point someone (shorts) will want to book profits, but I don't see a lot of upside. We're running out of summer, and there doesn't seem to be any significant heat around, except maybe in Texas," a Chicago-based trader said. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 7.1 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $3.247 per million British thermal units after sinking early to a 5-1/2-month low of $3.239. While triple-digit heat in Texas, the nation's biggest gas-using state, has stirred some load, many traders see more price pressure ahead, with stocks comfortable, production at or near a record peak, and no broad-based heat wave to kick up demand. While Texas and the Southwest are expected to remain fairly hot next week, forecaster Commodity Weather Group said a seasonal to cool pattern should continue in the Midwest and East for most of the next two weeks. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect to see an increase of 77 billion cubic feet when the Energy Information Administration releases its weekly inventory report on Thursday. That would be well above both the 25 bcf build during the same week last year and the five-year average increase for that week of 42 bcf. EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories stood at 2.845 trillion cubic feet, just 1 percent below the five-year average. If the weekly build on Thursday comes in at the Reuters poll estimate or higher, storage would edge above average levels for the first time since late March. While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count remains not far above an 18-year low posted in June, the count has risen in five of the last six weeks, stirring concerns that new pipelines and processing plants will allow producers to pump even more supply into an already well-supplied market. The EIA on Tuesday trimmed its estimate for domestic gas production growth in 2013 but expects output this year to be up 1 percent from 2012's record-high levels. If realized, it would be the third straight year of record production. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Jim Marshall, David Gregorio and James Dalgleish)