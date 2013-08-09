* Below-seasonal temperatures for Midwest, Northeast
* Nuclear plant outages still well below normal
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. natural gas futures edged
slightly lower early on Friday, pressured by continued mild
weather that has curbed summer cooling demand across much of the
nation for the last three weeks.
But prices remained above Thursday's 5-1/2 month spot chart
low, with some traders expecting technical buying to lift prices
for a second day ahead of the weekend. Most said the market was
oversold after losing about 13 percent over the past three
weeks.
But the mild weather has led to two straight above-normal
weekly storage injections, and many expect that trend to
continue and add more weight to the downside.
A quiet tropical storm front and below-normal nuclear power
plant outages are also expected to add more pressure.
At 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month September natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.295 per million British thermal units, down 0.2 cent.
The nearby contract tumbled to $3.129 on Thursday, a
contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late
February, according to Reuters data.
Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for below-normal
temperatures focused over the Midwest in its one- to five-day
outlook and cooler weather from the Midwest to the East in the
six- to 10-day period.
Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose by 96 billion cubic feet last week to 2.941 trillion cubic
feet.
The build was seen as bearish, with traders noting it was
well above Reuters poll estimates for a 77 bcf build, the
year-ago gain of 25 bcf and the five-year average build of 42
bcf for that week. But the reclassification of 14 bcf of base
gas to working gas in the West helped temper price losses that
came immediately following the release of the data.
Total stocks stand about 9 percent below last year's record
high level, but are now 1 percent above the five-year average
level.
Nuclear plant outages totaled 3,300 megawatts, or 3 percent
of U.S. capacity, up from 2,900 MW out on Thursday, but down
from 7,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate
of 4,500 MW.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclones
were expected to form over the next five days. The agency on
Thursday trimmed its forecast for hurricanes during the 2013
season, but said the overall season was still on track for
above-normal activity.
(Editing by Jim Marshall)