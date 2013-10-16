* Cooler weather on tap for late this month
* Prices remain above key technical resistance levels
* No weekly EIA inventory report due to government shutdown
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early on Wednesday, but prices remained just under a
nearly four-month spot chart high hit both Monday and Tuesday.
The nearby contract is up more than 9 percent in the last
week and a half, lifted in continued technical buying amid
trending cooler weather outlooks, the onset of autumn nuclear
plant outages and offshore production cuts from Tropical Storm
Karen.
But some traders expect healthy inventories, a fairly quiet
tropical front and near record-high production to help cap
further gains.
At 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.842 per million British thermal units, up 5.2 cents, or just
over 1 percent.
The contract traded as high as $3.851, just under Tuesday's
and Monday's matching high of $3.855, the highest price for a
front-month contract since late June.
Prices remain well above key technical resistance at the
100-day and 200-day moving averages.
The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late
September.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Tuesday again called for below-normal temperatures for
nearly the entire nation, with some above-normal readings only
in the Southeast and along much of the West Coast.
Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 90 billion cubic feet to 3.577 trillion
cubic feet.
Total stocks stand about 4 percent below last year's level
and nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.
The EIA will not be releasing weekly inventory data or other
data this week because of the government shutdown. The agency
said energy companies should continue to submit their data to
the EIA and it will be processed after the furlough period.
Estimates from traders vary widely, showing they expect
between 74 bcf and 91 bcf were injected into inventories,
compared with a year-ago build of 54 bcf and a five-year average
increase of 75 bcf for that week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring just one
low-pressure system in the Atlantic basin on Wednesday, but the
system had a very low chance for further development.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is not updating its
daily reactor status report because of the government shutdown.
However, Reuters data showed about 16,500 megawatts, or 17
percent of U.S. capacity, was likely offline, up from 15,300 MW
out on Tuesday, but down from 24,600 MW out a year ago and a
five-year average outage rate of 21,500 MW.
