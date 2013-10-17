* Cooler weather remains on tap for late this month
* Prices remain above key technical resistance levels
* No weekly EIA inventory report due to government shutdown
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower for a third straight session early on Thursday, pressured
by profit-taking after climbing to a nearly four-month spot
chart high on Wednesday.
The nearby contract is down marginally this week after
rising nearly 8 percent last week in continued technical buying
amid a cooler weather outlook, the onset of autumn nuclear plant
outages, and offshore production cuts due to Tropical Storm
Karen.
Some traders said healthy inventories, a fairly quiet
tropical front and near record-high production should help cap
any gains.
U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly natural gas
storage data, typically released early Thursday, will not be
issued due to the government shutdown, which ended late
Wednesday.
The EIA said on Thursday that schedules for the resumption
of reports will be announced as they become available.
A Reuters poll showed traders and analysts on average
estimate that U.S. natural gas inventories rose last week by 80
billion cubic feet, compared with a year-ago gain of 54 bcf and
the five-year average build of 77 bcf for that week.
At 9:21 a.m. EDT (1321 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.738 per million British thermal units, down 3.1 cents, or
less than 1 percent.
The contract traded as high as $3.869 on Wednesday, the
highest price for a front-month contract since late June,
according to Reuters data.
Prices remain well above key technical resistance at the
100-day and 200-day moving averages.
The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late
September.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook,
issued on Wednesday, again called for below-normal or
much-below-normal temperatures for a large portion of the
nation, with some above-normal readings in Florida and on the
West Coast.
Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic
inventories in rose the prior week by 90 bcf to 3.577 trillion
cubic feet.
Total stocks stand about 4 percent below last year's level
and nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring just one
low-pressure system in the Atlantic basin on Thursday, but the
system had a very low chance for further development.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission resumed issuing its
daily reactor status report on Thursday. NRC data showed about
15,000 megawatts, or 15 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline,
down from 16,500 MW out on Wednesday, 24,500 MW out a year ago,
and a five-year average outage rate of 20,900 MW.
(Editing by John Wallace)