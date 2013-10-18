* Cool weather remains on tap for late this month
* Prices hover near key technical trading levels
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower for a fourth straight session early on Friday, pressured
by profit-taking after climbing to a nearly four-month spot
chart high earlier this week.
The nearby contract is down about 2 percent this week after
rising nearly 8 percent last week in the biggest one-week run up
in almost a year.
Cooler trending weather outlooks, the onset of autumn
nuclear plant outages and offshore production cuts due to
Tropical Storm Karen all lent support to the rise.
But some traders said healthy inventories, a fairly quiet
tropical front and near-record-high production should help cap
any further gains.
At 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.709 per million British thermal units, down 4.8 cents, or
just over 1 percent.
The contract traded as high as $3.869 on Wednesday, the
highest price for a front-month contract since late June,
according to Reuters data.
Prices were hovering around the 200-day moving average near
$3.69, but were still above the 100-day moving average near
$3.63.
The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late
September.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Thursday again called for below-normal or
much-below-normal temperatures for about the eastern two-thirds
of the nation, with above-normal readings only in the West.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration did not release
weekly gas storage data this week because of the government
shutdown. The agency said on Thursday it would release this
week's data on Tuesday and next week's data at its normal day
and time early Thursday.
Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic
inventories rose the prior week by 90 billion cubic feet to
3.577 trillion cubic feet.
Total stocks stand about 4 percent below last year's level
and nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclone
formation was expected in the Atlantic basin over the next five
days.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 14,000 megawatts, or 14 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Friday, down from 15,000 MW out on Thursday, 24,200
MW out a year ago, and a five-year average outage rate of 22,300
MW.
