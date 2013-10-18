* Milder temperatures later in the month weigh on prices
* Cold weather expected next week limits downside
* EIA to release two weeks of gas inventory data next week
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. natural gas futures ended
slightly higher on Friday after some early selling, driven by
short covering after three straight losing sessions and ahead of
colder weather next week that should increase gas used for
heating.
The front contract, which posted a 7.7 percent gain last
week in its biggest one-week run up in nearly a year, ended the
week down 0.3 percent, lightly pressured by profit taking after
recent gains and milder weather this week that curbed demand.
"We pulled back over the last couple of days, so we probably
got some short covering ahead of the weekend. The weather
forecasts for next week also look bullish and we've got two gas
storage reports next week," said Steve Mosley at The SMC Report.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration did not release
its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday due to the
government shutdown, which ended on Wednesday. The agency plans
to release inventory data for the weeks ended Oct. 11 and Oct.
18 on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 0.7 cents at $3.764 per million British
thermal units, after trading between $3.685 and $3.785. The
nearby contract hit a four-month high of $3.869 Wednesday.
Traders noted prices were pressured early today by concerns
that a cold snap expected next week could be short-lived.
Commodity Weather Group noted colder changes for the
Midwest, South and East next week, with some below freezing
temperatures expected for the Midwest and lows in the 30s
Fahrenheit for some East Coast cities. But the forecaster also
expects warmer adjustments late in the 11-to-15-day outlook.
With winter fast approaching, some traders said prices could
still move up if the early cold sticks around.
But others remain skeptical of the upside, noting
inventories have already climbed to comfortable levels and
production was still flowing at or near a record high.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect an increase of
80 billion cubic feet when the EIA on Tuesday releases weekly
inventory data for the week ended Oct. 11. That would be well
above the 54 bcf build in the same week last year and the
five-year average increase for that week of 75 bcf.
Last week's report showed total U.S. gas stockpiles stood at
3.577 trillion cubic feet, 3.7 percent below the year-earlier
record highs but 1.6 percent above the norm for that week.
Stocks data for the week ended Oct. 18 will be issued on
Thursday at the normal time of 10:30 a.m. Early injection
estimates for that report range from 75 bcf to 88 bcf, above
both the 64 bcf build posted last year at that time and the
five-year average gain for that week of 67 bcf.
Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas drilling
rig count rose this week for the second time in three weeks,
increasing by three to 372.
The count has risen in 10 of the last 17 weeks, stirring
talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging
producers to pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.
The EIA last week also raised its estimate for domestic gas
production in 2013, expecting average output this year to post a
record high for the third straight year.
In the ICE cash market, gas for weekend delivery at Henry
Hub , the benchmark supply point in Louisiana,
slipped 3 cents to $3.72, but late Hub differentials were little
changed from Thursday at about flat with NYMEX.
Quotes on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate slid 31 cents to $3.49 ahead of typically
lighter weekend demand. Chicago was 2 cents
lower at $3.85.