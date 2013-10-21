* Below-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions
* Prices remain above key technical resistance
* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Tuesday, Thursday
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Monday, with traders citing some profit-taking
after nearby futures hit a nearly four-month spot chart high
last week.
The contract ended last week little changed, after posting a
nearly 8 percent gain the prior week, its biggest one-week run
up in almost a year.
Cooler trending weather outlooks, the onset of autumn
nuclear plant outages and recent offshore production cuts
resulting from Tropical Storm Karen lent support to the rise.
However, some traders said healthy inventories, a fairly
quiet tropical front and near-record-high production could help
cap further gains.
At 9:17 a.m. EDT (1317 GMT), front-month November natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.756 per million British thermal units, down 0.8 cent.
The contract traded as high as $3.869 last week, the highest
price for a front-month contract since late June, according to
Reuters data.
Prices were hovering back above the 100-day and 200-day
moving averages.
The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late
September.
The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Sunday again called for below-normal or
much-below-normal temperatures for a little more than the
eastern half of the nation, with above-normal readings only in
the West.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration did not release
weekly gas storage data last week due to the government
shutdown. The agency said it will release last week's data on
Tuesday and this week's data at its normal day and time early
Thursday.
The latest EIA gas storage report issued on Oct. 10 showed
total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 90 billion
cubic feet to 3.577 trillion cubic feet.
Total stocks stood about 4 percent below last year's level
and nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.
Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect data to show
an increase of about 80 billion cubic feet for the week ended
Oct. 11 when the EIA releases weekly inventory data on Tuesday,
putting it well above the 54 bcf build in the same week last
year and the five-year average increase for that week of 75 bcf.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring one
low-pressure system in the Atlantic basin on Monday but it was
not any immediate threat to offshore energy production.
Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed
about 17,100 megawatts, or 17 percent of U.S. capacity, was
offline on Monday, up from 14,000 MW out on Friday, but down
from 24,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage
rate of 20,300 MW.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)