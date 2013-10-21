* Comfortable inventories, record production weigh on prices

* Below-normal temperatures settle in to key consuming regions

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Tuesday, Thursday (Releads, adds technicals, updates futures and cash prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Monday, their fourth loss in the last five sessions, as growing supplies encouraged selling despite colder weather this week that will force more homeowners and businesses to crank up their heaters.

The front contract, which two weeks ago rose 7.7 percent in its biggest weekly run-up in nearly a year, ended last week down 0.3 percent as investors took profits from the prior week's rally and as milder weather curbed demand.

While planned maintenance at some of the nation's nuclear plants and colder weather forecasts should lend some support to prices, many traders remain skeptical of any upside until real winter temperatures arrive, with inventories comfortable and production flowing at or near a record-high pace.

"We're going to see some cold weather and that should lead to lower injections, but a lot of that has been priced in. Coal is still preferable to gas, and the market is still oversupplied," Gelber & Associates analyst Aaron Calder said, also noting bearish inventory expectations for this week.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 9.6 cents, or 2.6 percent, at $3.668 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.664 and $3.838.

Technical traders noted the front contract, which posted a four-month high of $3.869 last week, settled Monday below near support at the 200-day moving average of $3.695, a possible bearish sign.

MDA Weather Services expects colder temperatures to dominate the eastern two thirds of the nation for the next 10 days, with some much-below-normal readings forecast for the Midwest. Warmer trends are expected to develop in early November.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration did not release weekly natural gas storage data last week due to the government shutdown. The agency plans to issue inventory data for the weeks ended Oct. 11 and Oct. 18 on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expected an increase of 80 billion cubic feet when the EIA on Tuesday releases weekly inventory data for the week ended Oct. 11. That would be well above the 54 bcf build in the same week last year and the five-year average increase for that week of 75 bcf.

A report two weeks ago showed U.S. gas stockpiles stood at 3.577 trillion cubic feet, 3.7 percent below the year-earlier record highs but 1.6 percent above the norm for that week.

Storage data for the week ended Oct. 18 will be issued on Thursday at the normal time of 10:30 a.m.. Early injection estimates for that report range from 70 bcf to 81 bcf, above both the 64 bcf build posted last year at that time and the five-year average gain for that week of 67 bcf.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas drilling rig count rose last week for the second time in three weeks, increasing by three to 372.

The count has risen in 10 of the last 17 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging producers to pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.

The EIA expects U.S. gas production to hit a record high in 2013 for the third straight year.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Tuesday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, climbed 6 cents to $3.78, but late Hub differentials were little changed from Friday at about flat with NYMEX.

Next-day quotes on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX jumped 42 cents to $3.91 ahead of colder midweek weather. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 24 cents higher at $4.09.

Tropical Depression 13 formed in the central Atlantic Ocean, but computer models so far do not show the system threatening the United States.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed 17,100 megawatts, or 17 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline, up from 14,000 MW on Friday, but down from 24,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,300 MW. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio, James Dalgleish, David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)